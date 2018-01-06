Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Aluminum
Foil Packaging Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights
and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply
markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best
practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the
supplier capability matrix for the packaging
and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and
analysis behind the procurement of aluminum foil packaging and acts as
an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180106005001/en/
Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The high demand for flexible and lightweight packaging materials
with superior barrier properties is expected to fuel the growth of the
global aluminum foil packaging market,” says SpendEdge procurement
analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “The use of recycled aluminum foil
over virgin aluminum is likely to have a positive impact on raw material
and selling prices as manufacturers are expected to pass on the cost
savings to buyers,” added Bhuvaneshwari.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Aluminum
Foil Packaging Market:
-
The increasing use of aluminum foil for composite packaging
-
Advent of printed aluminum foil for enhanced branding
-
The use of finite element method analysis to enhance quality
The increasing use of aluminum foil for composite packaging:
Aluminum foil is increasingly being used with materials such as flexible
laminates and paper, to form a composite packaging material. The use of
flexible laminates prevents the breakage of aluminum foil while paper
provides the robustness to the packaging material. Moreover, the
composite packaging material enhances the properties of the packaging
material to suit the requirement, and it also reduces the ill effects of
using aluminum in direct contact with food items.
The advent of printed aluminum foil for enhanced branding:
Suppliers in the aluminum foil packaging market have come up with
printed aluminum foil as it serves as a branding component for buyers
and it also enhances the product appeal for buyers. Also, several
printing options including the use of high-quality aluminum lithography
plates are available for aluminum foil both in a flexible and rigid
form. This increases the opportunities for brand marketing which is
often exploited by top consumer products brands.
The use of finite element method analysis to enhance quality:
Finite element analysis is a mathematical model used to solve
engineering and mathematical physics problems, which breaks down a
critical problem into smaller elements and arrives at an approximated
solution. It is carried out on aluminum foil for structural analysis and
heat transfer analysis. Moreover, the use of finite element analysis
helps in reducing the aluminum quantity used to create foil while
improving the structural and barrier properties.
