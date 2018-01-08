Always There, Now Everywhere: Introducing ADT Go

Partnering with Family Location and Driving App Life360, ADT to Provide 24/7 SOS Emergency

Response and more



Early Adopter Trial Version with Premium Services Available Now

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT, a leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses, today announced the launch of ADT Go, an innovative and easy-to-use mobile app to connect and protect families wherever life takes them. ADT Go was created in partnership with trusted locator and communication tool Life360, and a free premium trial is now available for anyone looking to experience ADT professional monitoring outside of their home or business.

“We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, no matter where they are, and the need to protect your family doesn’t stop at the front door,” said Jay Darfler, Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets at ADT. “ADT Go represents an opportunity to redefine what personal security truly means. By partnering with Life360, our hope is to empower more families to experience life because they feel safe.”

ADT Go is equipped with 24/7 emergency response from ADT’s live monitoring agents, backed by Life360’s proprietary location technology. Core features include:

Access to 24/7 emergency response from ADT’s live monitoring agents, providing peace of mind knowing ADT is there for your family around the clock when they’re away from home Family Connectivity: Simplify communication with family location sharing, private messaging, activity history and battery life alerts

Automatic notifications when loved ones arrive or depart from designated places like home, work or school. Driver safety alerts notify family automatically when a crash is detected, dispatches emergency services and stays on the line until help arrives as well as provides extended roadside assistance for minor accident support. Crime Awareness: Local crime data with happenings from your community, where available

The opportunity to extend protection for the most important people in your life is easier than ever before. According to a Pew Research Center survey, some 84 percent of American households contain at least one smartphone. ADT Go will transform your family’s device into a mobile personal security device, giving users peace of mind in knowing loved ones are safe and connected from anywhere.

“Life360’s partnership with ADT extends the realm of safety beyond the front door allowing families to feel safe and synchronized no matter where they are,” said Chris Hulls, CEO of Life360. “ADT Go combines the benefits of Life360’s advanced mobile technology with the support of ADT’s security professionals to redefine the concept of personal security.

The app is available for download in Apple and Android app stores, and an ADT home security system purchase is not necessary. For more information, please visit adt.com/go.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions in the United States and Canada for homes and businesses, people on-the-go and their network. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 customer support, ADT delivers same-day service and live answer within seconds in customer operations, helping customers feel more safe and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs more than 18,000 people throughout North America.

About Life360

Life360 is the world’s leading location and driving safety service for families available for Android and iPhone in a convenient and secure mobile app. A leader in family tech, Life360 gives families peace of mind when they are not together. As the largest source of family driving data in the world, Life360 provides safety insights around driving behavior to better protect family members on the go via location sharing, day-to-day communications, driver updates, emergency response features, and more. Founded in 2008, Life360 has raised $76M in venture capital and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.life360.com.

