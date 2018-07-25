Alzheimer Disease Report 2018 - Updated New Drugs, Markets and Companies Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Alzheimer
Alzheimer's disease market in the seven major markets is analyzed for
the year 2017. Several new therapies are expected to be in the market
and the shares of various types of approaches are estimated for the
future up to the year 2027. As a background to the markets,
pharmacoeconomic aspects of care of Alzheimer disease patients and
patterns of practice are reviewed in the seven major markets.
Over 300 different compounds are at various stages of development for
the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. These are classified and
described. There are non-pharmacological approaches such as vagal nerve
stimulation and cerebrospinal fluid shunting, which are in clinical
trials. As of Jan 2018, the number of clinical trials of AD on US
Government clinical trials web site was over 1800. Selected 224 clinical
trials are listed, of which 151 are still in progress and 73 were
discontinued for various reasons.
Profiles of 119 companies involved in developing diagnostics and
therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease are presented along with 82
collaborations. The bibliography contains over 900 publications that are
cited in the report. The report is supplemented with 47 tables and 24
figures.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Clinical Features, Epidemiology and Pathology
2. Diagnostic Procedures for Alzheimer Disease
3. Management of Alzheimer Disease
4. Research in Alzheimer Disease
5. Drug Discovery & Development for Alzheimer Disease
6. Markets & Finances of AD Care
7. Companies
