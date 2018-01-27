AmSty : Announces Polystyrene Price Increase Effective February 1, 2018

AmSty announces an increase in the transaction price of all grades of polystyrene produced by the Company of $0.07/lb., effective February 1, 2018. This price supersedes all other previously announced price changes.

About AmSty

AmSty is one of the largest integrated producers of polystyrene and styrene monomer in the Western Hemisphere, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of markets throughout the Americas. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, visit www.amsty.com.

