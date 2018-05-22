Log in
Amaysim Australia : Change in substantial holding

05/22/2018 | 12:50am CEST

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: AMAYSIM AUSTRALIA LTD

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

17 May 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

30 April 2018

The previous notice was dated

30 April 2018

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Previous Notice Person's votes

Previous Notice Voting Power (5)

Present Notice Person's votes

Present Notice Voting Power (5)

COMMON STOCK

18,963,751

9.00%

21,071,863

10.00%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

04/27/2018

FIL

BUY

1.12 AUD

94,067

94,067

04/27/2018

FIL

BUY

1.12 AUD

8,050

8,050

04/27/2018

FIL

BUY

1.12 AUD

187,762

187,762

04/27/2018

FIL

BUY

1.12 AUD

2,188

2,188

04/27/2018

FIL

BUY

1.12 AUD

5,933

5,933

04/30/2018

FIL

BUY

1.13 AUD

5,849

5,849

04/30/2018

FIL

BUY

1.13 AUD

79,151

79,151

05/01/2018

FIL

BUY

1.22 AUD

5,422

5,422

05/01/2018

FIL

BUY

1.22 AUD

69,578

69,578

05/02/2018

FIL

BUY

1.17 AUD

5,716

5,716

05/02/2018

FIL

BUY

1.17 AUD

133,885

133,885

05/03/2018

FIL

BUY

1.17 AUD

1,818

1,818

05/03/2018

FIL

BUY

1.17 AUD

96,402

96,402

05/11/2018

FIL

BUY

1.00 AUD

433,052

433,052

05/11/2018

FIL

BUY

1.00 AUD

24,213

24,213

05/11/2018

FIL

BUY

1.00 AUD

6,829

6,829

05/14/2018

FIL

BUY

0.99 AUD

6,705

6,705

05/14/2018

FIL

BUY

0.99 AUD

320,135

320,135

05/14/2018

FIL

BUY

0.99 AUD

17,899

17,899

05/15/2018

FIL

BUY

0.99 AUD

362,690

362,690

05/15/2018

FIL

BUY

0.99 AUD

4,130

4,130

05/15/2018

FIL

BUY

0.99 AUD

20,279

20,279

05/15/2018

FIL

BUY

0.98 AUD

4,310

4,310

05/15/2018

FIL

BUY

0.98 AUD

241

241

05/16/2018

FIL

BUY

0.94 AUD

139,600

139,600

05/17/2018

FIL

BUY

0.91 AUD

72,208

72,208

Total Buys

2,108,112

2,108,112

Total Sells

0

0

Total Net Buys

2,108,112

2,108,112

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 21 May 2018

Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT

Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

LTD LUX (C)

12,122,230

MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG)

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

SA LUX (C)

541,235

LIMITED

MASTER TRUST BANK OF

JAPAN (C)

249,477

FIL INVESTMENT

8 Marina View,

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

Investment Discretion /

5,334,903

MANAGEMENT

#35-06, Asia Square

LTD LUX (C)

Voting Power

(SINGAPORE)

Tower 1, 018960,

JP MORGAN,

2,225,500

LIMITED

Singapore

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT

Oakhill House, 130

Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent,

England TN119DZ

STATE STR BK AND TR

CO LNDN (C

598,518

Grand Total

21,071,863

Disclaimer

Amaysim Australia Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 22:49:04 UTC
