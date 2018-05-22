Amaysim Australia : Change in substantial holding

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder To: AMAYSIM AUSTRALIA LTD ACN/ARSN: 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 17 May 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 30 April 2018 The previous notice was dated 30 April 2018 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of Securities (4) Previous Notice Person's votes Previous Notice Voting Power (5) Present Notice Person's votes Present Notice Voting Power (5) COMMON STOCK 18,963,751 9.00% 21,071,863 10.00% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected COMMON STOCK COMMON STOCK 04/27/2018 FIL BUY 1.12 AUD 94,067 94,067 04/27/2018 FIL BUY 1.12 AUD 8,050 8,050 04/27/2018 FIL BUY 1.12 AUD 187,762 187,762 04/27/2018 FIL BUY 1.12 AUD 2,188 2,188 04/27/2018 FIL BUY 1.12 AUD 5,933 5,933 04/30/2018 FIL BUY 1.13 AUD 5,849 5,849 04/30/2018 FIL BUY 1.13 AUD 79,151 79,151 05/01/2018 FIL BUY 1.22 AUD 5,422 5,422 05/01/2018 FIL BUY 1.22 AUD 69,578 69,578 05/02/2018 FIL BUY 1.17 AUD 5,716 5,716 05/02/2018 FIL BUY 1.17 AUD 133,885 133,885 05/03/2018 FIL BUY 1.17 AUD 1,818 1,818 05/03/2018 FIL BUY 1.17 AUD 96,402 96,402 05/11/2018 FIL BUY 1.00 AUD 433,052 433,052 05/11/2018 FIL BUY 1.00 AUD 24,213 24,213 05/11/2018 FIL BUY 1.00 AUD 6,829 6,829 05/14/2018 FIL BUY 0.99 AUD 6,705 6,705 05/14/2018 FIL BUY 0.99 AUD 320,135 320,135 05/14/2018 FIL BUY 0.99 AUD 17,899 17,899 05/15/2018 FIL BUY 0.99 AUD 362,690 362,690 05/15/2018 FIL BUY 0.99 AUD 4,130 4,130 05/15/2018 FIL BUY 0.99 AUD 20,279 20,279 05/15/2018 FIL BUY 0.98 AUD 4,310 4,310 05/15/2018 FIL BUY 0.98 AUD 241 241 05/16/2018 FIL BUY 0.94 AUD 139,600 139,600 05/17/2018 FIL BUY 0.91 AUD 72,208 72,208 Total Buys 2,108,112 2,108,112 Total Sells 0 0 Total Net Buys 2,108,112 2,108,112

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 21 May 2018

Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager Address Custodian Nature of Relevant Interest Sum of Numerator Shares FIL INVESTMENT Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C) 12,122,230 MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) CLEARSTREAM BANKING SA LUX (C) 541,235 LIMITED MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN (C) 249,477 FIL INVESTMENT 8 Marina View, BROWN BROS HARRIMN Investment Discretion / 5,334,903 MANAGEMENT #35-06, Asia Square LTD LUX (C) Voting Power (SINGAPORE) Tower 1, 018960, JP MORGAN, 2,225,500 LIMITED Singapore BOURNEMOUTH (C) FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ STATE STR BK AND TR CO LNDN (C 598,518 Grand Total 21,071,863