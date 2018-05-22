|
Amaysim Australia : Change in substantial holding
05/22/2018 | 12:50am CEST
Form 604 Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To: AMAYSIM AUSTRALIA LTD
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
|
17 May 2018
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
30 April 2018
|
The previous notice was dated
|
30 April 2018
2.
Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of Securities (4)
|
Previous Notice Person's votes
|
Previous Notice Voting Power (5)
|
Present Notice Person's votes
|
Present Notice Voting Power (5)
|
COMMON STOCK
|
18,963,751
|
9.00%
|
21,071,863
|
10.00%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of Change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
COMMON STOCK
|
COMMON STOCK
|
04/27/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.12 AUD
|
94,067
|
94,067
|
04/27/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.12 AUD
|
8,050
|
8,050
|
04/27/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.12 AUD
|
187,762
|
187,762
|
04/27/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.12 AUD
|
2,188
|
2,188
|
04/27/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.12 AUD
|
5,933
|
5,933
|
04/30/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.13 AUD
|
5,849
|
5,849
|
04/30/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.13 AUD
|
79,151
|
79,151
|
05/01/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.22 AUD
|
5,422
|
5,422
|
05/01/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.22 AUD
|
69,578
|
69,578
|
05/02/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.17 AUD
|
5,716
|
5,716
|
05/02/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.17 AUD
|
133,885
|
133,885
|
05/03/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.17 AUD
|
1,818
|
1,818
|
05/03/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.17 AUD
|
96,402
|
96,402
|
05/11/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.00 AUD
|
433,052
|
433,052
|
05/11/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.00 AUD
|
24,213
|
24,213
|
05/11/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
1.00 AUD
|
6,829
|
6,829
|
05/14/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.99 AUD
|
6,705
|
6,705
|
05/14/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.99 AUD
|
320,135
|
320,135
|
05/14/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.99 AUD
|
17,899
|
17,899
|
05/15/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.99 AUD
|
362,690
|
362,690
|
05/15/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.99 AUD
|
4,130
|
4,130
|
05/15/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.99 AUD
|
20,279
|
20,279
|
05/15/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.98 AUD
|
4,310
|
4,310
|
05/15/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.98 AUD
|
241
|
241
|
05/16/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.94 AUD
|
139,600
|
139,600
|
05/17/2018
|
FIL
|
BUY
|
0.91 AUD
|
72,208
|
72,208
|
Total Buys
|
2,108,112
|
2,108,112
|
Total Sells
|
0
|
0
|
Total Net Buys
|
2,108,112
|
2,108,112
4. Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 21 May 2018
Ryo Sato
Regulatory Reporting Manager
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Annexure A
|
Investment Manager
|
Address
|
Custodian
|
Nature of Relevant Interest
|
Sum of Numerator Shares
|
FIL INVESTMENT
|
Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
|
BROWN BROS HARRIMN
LTD LUX (C)
|
12,122,230
|
MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG)
|
CLEARSTREAM BANKING
SA LUX (C)
|
541,235
|
LIMITED
|
MASTER TRUST BANK OF
JAPAN (C)
|
249,477
|
FIL INVESTMENT
|
8 Marina View,
|
BROWN BROS HARRIMN
|
Investment Discretion /
|
5,334,903
|
MANAGEMENT
|
#35-06, Asia Square
|
LTD LUX (C)
|
Voting Power
|
(SINGAPORE)
|
Tower 1, 018960,
|
JP MORGAN,
|
2,225,500
|
LIMITED
|
Singapore
|
BOURNEMOUTH (C)
|
FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT
|
Oakhill House, 130
Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent,
England TN119DZ
|
STATE STR BK AND TR
CO LNDN (C
|
598,518
|
Grand Total
|
21,071,863
Disclaimer
Amaysim Australia Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 22:49:04 UTC
|
|