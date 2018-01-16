Amazing.com Releases Post Focusing On Amazon's Success Factors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / For Amazing.com, Inc., the goal is to help more people become successful online entrepreneurs, helping those who use the international Amazon marketplace in particular. To do this, they have developed a number of training sessions out of their Austin, TX headquarters. Furthermore, they also regularly release blog posts, offering people interesting pieces of advice and information on selling on Amazon. They have now announced the release of their latest blog post that discusses why Amazon is so successful.

Jason Katzenback, co-owner and founder of Amazing.com, Inc., says, "Amazon dominates because of its founder, Jeff Bezos, who was a teenage ranch hand who transformed into the richest man in the world. The question is why Bezos was able to turn Amazon into the machine it is today and the reason why he is so successful. The answers can be found in Bezos' past. This is what our latest blog describes in significant detail."

The post is a lengthy expose that looks into everything that makes Amazon the giant that it is today. It looks at their business strategies, their dedication to customer satisfaction above competition, and their focus on the constants. Additionally, it delves into the calculated risks that the company is willing to take.

A key element that is discussed as well is Amazon's commitment to diversity in its workforce. They have created a number of affinity groups that build communities, each of which is integrated with the wider community for greater support. Additionally, equality is seen as a right that all Amazonians get to enjoy.

It then delves further into how Amazon puts both the customer and the employee central to everything it does. Katzenback adds, "Each year during training sessions for Amazon managers, Bezos and management teams (composed of thousands of Amazon employees) spend 2 days training in the call-center. At Amazon, the customer is first. Innovations are done for the benefit of the customer."

The post shares a number of important quotes by Jeff Bezos, providing greater insight into what makes the marketplace so different, and what makes it so successful. People are encouraged to contact Amazing.com, Inc. for further information on how to to sell on Amazon to achieve their own successes.

Contact Amazing.com, Inc.:

Jason Katzenback

1 (888) 415-0615

[email protected]

1300 Guadalupe Street, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78701

SOURCE: Amazing.com, Inc.