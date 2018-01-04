Amelia Resources LLC announces the sale of 85,000 net acres in the
Louisiana Austin Chalk play.
Amelia Resources announced today that it has sold 85,000 net acres of
newly acquired leases in the Louisiana Austin Chalk play to an
undisclosed large U.S.-based operator for $87 million.
Amelia's President, Kirk Barrell, said, "With the rapid emergence of
this exciting new play, this focused package of leases presents a large
new player an excellent acreage foundation to build upon. Frac design
improvements in the Austin Chalk of Texas along with very high initial
flow rates are bringing more attention to this play across both Texas
and Louisiana. We are excited to deliver an operator to the play with
significant experience in drilling and completing these same reservoirs
in Texas."
With 27 years of experience across the Tuscaloosa Trend, Amelia
Resources has evaluated over 2,000 wells in the Austin Chalk across
Texas and Louisiana. Utilizing a diverse dataset of well logs,
geochemistry, seismic, and petrophysics, the company has confirmed and
defined the most economically attractive areas of the play.
Amelia’s buyer has acquired this large acreage block in the updip,
normally pressured region of the play. Barrell stated, "Our acreage
block is geologically focused targeting a shallower, normally pressured,
oil-rich, porous reservoir across unfaulted monoclinal dip. With the
Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) occurring 700 feet below the Austin Chalk,
the updip region of the play presents a potential ‘stack play’
opportunity." The company plans to debut a second large acreage package
at the NAPE Summit in Houston, February 5–9, 2018.
Amelia Resources LLC is a privately held exploration and production
company. The company generates drilling prospects and is actively
engaged in several projects across the onshore Gulf Coast. Amelia was
founded in 2003 by Kirk Barrell and has offices in New Orleans and St.
Francisville, Louisiana. The company leverages its 27 years of
geological and geophysical experience to obtain strategic positions in
drilling projects. Updates on the Austin Chalk and TMS projects are
provided by the company at www.tuscaloosatrend.blogspot.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains certain
forward-looking statements regarding various oil and gas discoveries,
oil and gas exploration, development and production activities,
anticipated and potential production and flow rates and the economic
potential of properties. Accuracy of these forward-looking statements
depends on assumptions about events that change over time and is thus
susceptible to periodic change based on actual experience and new
developments. Amelia Resources LLC cautions readers that it assumes no
obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to the
forward-looking statements in this press release and, except to the
extent required by applicable law, does not intend to update or
otherwise revise these statements more frequently than quarterly.
Important factors that might cause future results to differ from these
forward-looking statements include adverse conditions such as high
temperature and pressure that could lead to mechanical failures or
increased costs, variations in the market prices of oil and natural gas,
drilling results, unanticipated fluctuations in flow rates of producing
wells, oil and natural gas reserves expectations, the ability to satisfy
future cash obligations and environmental costs, and other general
exploration and development risks and hazards.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103006307/en/