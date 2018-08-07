Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights (year over year):

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company has also furnished supplemental information in conjunction with this press release in a Current Report on Form 8-K. The supplemental information includes non-GAAP financial metrics, and has been posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com.

Management Commentary

“Our outstanding performance this quarter reinforces our confidence in the depth of our market opportunity, and the strength of Ameresco’s evolving business model,” said George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameresco. “High margin recurring revenue from our energy assets and operations and maintenance complement the robust growth in our core efficiency and infrastructure project business. All of our lines of business have outstanding visibility. We have a line of sight to $1.7 billion of recurring revenue over the next decade, while the project backlog has $2 billion of awarded and contracted business. This combination of high visibility and accelerating growth are valuable characteristics that differentiate Ameresco’s business model.”

Financial Results

(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted.)

Second Quarter 2018

Revenues were $197.0 million, compared to $166.7 million. Operating income was $14.0 million, compared to $8.8 million.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.7 million compared to $5.8 million, and net income per diluted share was $0.19 compared to $0.13. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.18 compared to $0.13.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $21.4 million, compared to $15.4 million.

Additional Second Quarter 2018 Operating Highlights:

Cash flows used in operating activities were $20.1 million, compared to $19.4 million, and adjusted cash from operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $13.0 million, compared to $19.5 million.

Total project backlog was $2.0 billion and consisted of: $679.1 million of fully-contracted backlog, representing signed customer contracts for installation or construction of projects, which we expect to convert into revenue over the next two to four years, on average; and $1.3 billion of awarded projects, representing projects in development for which we do not have signed contracts.

Assets in development were $285.9 million or 114 MWe.

FY 2018 Guidance

Based on year to date performance and expectations for the remainder of 2018, Ameresco is revising its 2018 outlook. Ameresco expects net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.75, total revenue to be in the range of $780 million to $820 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $77 million to $87 million in 2018. This guidance excludes the impact of any non-controlling interest activity and our restructuring activities, as well as any related tax impact.

Share Repurchase Program

Through the end of the second quarter, the Company repurchased 2,085,497 shares of its Class A common stock for $11.5 million. The Company has approximately $3.5 million of remaining authorization under the share repurchase program it announced in May 2016.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section following the accompanying tables titled “Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Other Non-GAAP Disclosures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the accompanying tables.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline and backlog, as well as estimated future revenues and net income, and other statements containing the words “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, including the ability to perform under recently signed contracts without unusual delay; demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; our ability to arrange financing for our projects; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the effects of our recent acquisitions and restructuring activities; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer’s decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; availability and costs of labor and equipment; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; the Company's cash flows from operations; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2018. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,952 $ 24,262 Restricted cash 15,103 15,751 Accounts receivable, net 115,596 85,121 Accounts receivable retainage, net 14,669 17,484 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 64,656 104,852 Inventory, net 8,264 8,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,853 14,037 Income tax receivable 17,237 6,053 Project development costs 16,095 11,379 Total current assets 294,425 287,078 Federal ESPC receivable 246,918 248,917 Property and equipment, net 6,255 5,303 Energy assets, net 404,888 356,443 Goodwill 57,268 56,135 Intangible assets, net 2,414 2,440 Other assets 31,927 27,635 Total assets $ 1,044,095 $ 983,951 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portions of long-term debt and capital lease liabilities $ 27,451 $ 22,375 Accounts payable 115,805 135,881 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,800 23,260 Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings 19,907 19,871 Income taxes payable 1,298 755 Total current liabilities 187,261 202,142 Long-term debt and capital lease liabilities, less current portions and net of deferred financing fees 221,274 173,237 Federal ESPC liabilities 238,617 235,088 Deferred income taxes, net 8,505 584 Deferred grant income 6,912 7,188 Other liabilities 18,496 18,754 Redeemable non-controlling interests 12,322 10,338 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 29,818,008 shares issued and 27,732,511 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018, 29,406,315 shares issued and 27,533,049 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 144,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 119,257 116,196 Retained earnings 247,080 235,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (4,063) (5,626) Less - treasury stock, at cost, 2,085,497 shares at June 30, 2018 and 1,873,266 shares at December 31, 2017 (11,571) (9,799) Total stockholders' equity 350,708 336,620 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,044,095 $ 983,951

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 196,982 $ 166,665 $ 364,392 $ 301,275 Cost of revenues 154,206 131,257 286,143 239,943 Gross profit 42,776 35,408 78,249 61,332 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,801 26,650 56,005 53,137 Operating income 13,975 8,758 22,244 8,195 Other expenses, net 3,966 1,738 7,510 3,564 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,009 7,020 14,734 4,631 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,307 1,060 (1,472 ) 415 Net income 8,702 5,960 16,206 4,216 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests — (129 ) (516 ) 971 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,702 $ 5,831 $ 15,690 $ 5,187 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,470,000 45,463,000 45,469,000 45,488,000 Diluted 46,406,000 45,675,000 46,272,000 45,601,000

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,206 $ 4,216 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of energy assets 12,946 10,220 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,072 1,336 Amortization of deferred financing fees 838 786 Amortization of intangible assets 502 716 Provision for bad debts 303 15 Gain on sale of assets — (104 ) Unrealized gain on ineffectiveness of interest rate swaps (133 ) (178 ) Stock-based compensation expense 747 650 Deferred income taxes 9,174 (1,867 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 900 (712 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (23,750 ) 18,561 Accounts receivable retainage 2,704 (779 ) Federal ESPC receivable (69,276 ) (72,781 ) Inventory, net (125 ) 2,626 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 29,824 4,101 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,490 906 Project development costs (5,331 ) (4,066 ) Other assets (1,380 ) 406 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (24,365 ) (15,720 ) Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings (1,421 ) 212 Other liabilities 578 (60 ) Income taxes payable (10,640 ) 97 Cash flows from operating activities (57,137 ) (51,419 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,056 ) (1,231 ) Purchases of energy assets (26,197 ) (51,393 ) Proceeds from sale of assets of a business — 2,777 Acquisitions, net of cash received (34,044 ) (2,409 ) Cash flows from investing activities (62,297 ) (52,256 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of financing fees (2,285 ) (1,614 ) Proceeds from exercises of options and ESPP 2,314 1,077 Repurchase of common stock (1,772 ) (2,269 ) Proceeds from senior secured credit facility, net 6,100 13,200 Proceeds from long-term debt financings 58,634 41,565 Proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 69,664 74,036 Proceeds from Federal ESPC energy assets 690 — Proceeds from sale-leaseback financings — 21,454 Contributions from redeemable non-controlling interests, net 1,468 1,421 Payments on long-term debt (10,776 ) (35,987 ) Cash flows from financing activities 124,037 112,883 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (231 ) (56 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,372 9,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 60,105 52,826 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 64,477 $ 61,978

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,702 $ 5,831 $ 15,690 $ 5,187 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests — 129 516 (971 ) Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) 1,307 1,060 (1,472 ) 415 Plus: Other expenses, net 3,966 1,738 7,510 3,564 Plus: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 7,413 6,090 14,520 12,272 Plus: Stock-based compensation 392 307 747 650 Plus: Restructuring and other charges (352 ) 244 (320 ) 244 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,428 $ 15,399 $ 37,191 $ 21,361 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.9 % 9.2 % 10.2 % 7.1 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,702 $ 5,831 $ 15,690 $ 5,187 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests — 129 516 (971 ) Plus: Restructuring and other charges (352 ) 244 (320 ) 244 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — (44 ) (27 ) (44 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 8,350 $ 6,160 $ 15,859 $ 4,416 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.11 Effect of adjustments to net income (0.01 ) — — (0.01 ) Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.18 0.13 0.34 0.10 Adjusted cash from operations: Cash flows from operating activities $ (20,067 ) $ (19,408 ) $ (57,137 ) $ (51,419 ) Plus: proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 33,083 38,869 69,664 74,036 Adjusted cash from operations $ 13,016 $ 19,461 12,527 $ 22,617 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Construction backlog: Awarded(1) $ 1,298,500 $ 1,013,500 Fully-contracted 679,100 631,400 Total construction backlog $ 1,977,600 $ 1,644,900 Energy assets in development(2) $ 285,900 $ 202,400 Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) New contracts and awards: New contracts $ 221,800 $ 238,400 $ 356,800 $ 293,500 New awards(1) $ 227,300 $ 113,700 $ 456,300 $ 349,400

(1) Represents estimated future revenues from projects that have been awarded, though the contracts have not yet been signed

(2) Estimated total construction value of all energy assets in construction and development

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA): (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2018 Low High Operating income $ 46,000 $ 54,000 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 30,000 31,000 Stock-based compensation 1,000 2,000 Restructuring and other charges — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,000 $ 87,000

Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measures defined and discussed below to provide investors and others with useful supplemental information to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Other Non-GAAP Disclosure and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the tables above.

We understand that, although measures similar to these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage investors to review our GAAP financial statements included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define adjusted EBITDA as operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, loss related to a significant non-core project in Canada and charges related to a significant customer bankruptcy. We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons: adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon financing and accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the methods by which assets were acquired; securities analysts often use adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies; and by comparing our adjusted EBITDA in different historical periods, investors can evaluate our operating results without the additional variations of depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and loss related to a significant non-core project in Canada. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance, because they do not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance; for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and in communications with the board of directors and investors concerning our financial performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

We define non-GAAP net income and earnings per share ("EPS") to exclude certain discrete items that management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations, including restructuring charges, loss related to a significant non-core project in Canada, impact from redeemable non-controlling interest and charges related to a significant customer bankruptcy. We consider non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business because they eliminate the effects of events that are not part of the Company's core operations.

Adjusted Cash from Operations

We define adjusted cash from operations as cash flows from operating activities plus proceeds from Federal ESPC projects. Cash received in payment of Federal ESPC projects is treated as a financing cash flow under GAAP due to the unusual financing structure for these projects. These cash flows, however, correspond to the revenue generated by these projects. Thus we believe that adjusting operating cash flow to include the cash generated by our Federal ESPC projects provides investors with a useful measure for evaluating the cash generating ability of our core operating business. Our management uses adjusted cash from operations as a measure of liquidity because it captures all sources of cash associated with our revenue generated by operations.

