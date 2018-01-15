Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Greetings Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 07:01pm CET

Cleveland, OH, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Greetings Corporation will host a conference call on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 11:00 AM ET for lenders, bondholders, prospective bondholders, broker-dealers and securities analysts to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2018 third quarter results.

0_int_American-Greetings-Logo.jpg


To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number and passcode, please call the Company’s Investors line at (216) 252-4864.  We highly recommend that interested participants register prior to 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 17 so as not to delay the registration process the day of the call.  A telephone replay of the call will be available from 2:00 PM ET Thursday, January 18 until 2:00 PM ET Wednesday, January 24.

 

About American Greetings

As a leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is a creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products that assist consumers in making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the Company's major greeting card lines are American Greetings, Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and Papyrus, and other paper product offerings include DesignWare party goods and American Greetings and Plus Mark gift-wrap and boxed cards. American Greetings also has one of the largest collections of greetings on the Web, including greeting cards available at Cardstore.com and electronic greeting cards available at AmericanGreetings.com. In addition to its product lines, American Greetings also creates and licenses popular character brands through the American Greetings Entertainment group. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, American Greetings generates annual revenue of approximately $1.8 billion, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information on the Company, visit www.corporate.americangreetings.com .

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bb68aeb-b7c9-4cbb-b4ea-44e69718c785

Ethan Spencer, Treasurer
American Greetings
(216) 252-4864
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:14p REPSOL YPF : launches the Share Acquisition Plan 2018, approved by the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 30, 2015
07:13p AQUA METALS INC : AQMS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Aqua Metals, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018
07:13p QUDIAN INC - ADR : IMPORTANT STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Stockholders That Important Deadline Nears
07:11p El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Yuba City, CA
07:09p VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
07:09p China Fatty Acid Markets Report 2018 - Research and Markets
07:07p CHINA FRACTIONAL HORSEPOWER MOTORS MARKETS REPORT 2018 : Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts through 2022 and 2027 - Research and Markets
07:06p INSTRUCTURE : to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference
07:06p MAUREL & PROM : Half-year balance on the liquidity contract made with NATIXIS
07:04p Activist hedge fund Elliott discloses stake in GKN
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SK HYNIX INC : End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Delivers Record 718 Aircraft in 2017, Beating Expectations
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Auto1 says no need for IPO after Softbank invests
5CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP : CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Legendary U.S. investor Boone Pickens closes energy hedge fund ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.