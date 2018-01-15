American Greetings Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

Cleveland, OH, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Greetings Corporation will host a conference call on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 11:00 AM ET for lenders, bondholders, prospective bondholders, broker-dealers and securities analysts to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2018 third quarter results.

To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number and passcode, please call the Company’s Investors line at (216) 252-4864. We highly recommend that interested participants register prior to 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 17 so as not to delay the registration process the day of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 2:00 PM ET Thursday, January 18 until 2:00 PM ET Wednesday, January 24.

As a leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is a creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products that assist consumers in making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the Company's major greeting card lines are American Greetings, Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and Papyrus, and other paper product offerings include DesignWare party goods and American Greetings and Plus Mark gift-wrap and boxed cards. American Greetings also has one of the largest collections of greetings on the Web, including greeting cards available at Cardstore.com and electronic greeting cards available at AmericanGreetings.com. In addition to its product lines, American Greetings also creates and licenses popular character brands through the American Greetings Entertainment group. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, American Greetings generates annual revenue of approximately $1.8 billion, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information on the Company, visit www.corporate.americangreetings.com .

