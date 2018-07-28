Jul 27, 2018 - TORRANCE, Calif.

The 2018 Honda Accord and 2018 Ridgeline both won J.D. Power & Associates 2018 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) awards with the 2018 CR-V and 2018 Odyssey placing within the top three in their segments. The Accord topped the Midsize Car category while the Ridgeline was ranked as the best Midsize Pickup, repeating its 2017 win. The CR-V and Odyssey both placed highly in the respective categories of Compact SUV and Minivan.

The J.D. Power & Associates 2018 APEAL Study measures a vehicle's overall appeal using feedback from owners on their emotional attachment and excitement across 77 attributes, ranging from comfort and feeling of luxury to the sensation of power.

