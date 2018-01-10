Log in
American Honda Motor : Unique and Highly Capable Honda Ridgeline Named to Car and Driver Magazine List of the 2018 10Best Trucks and SUVs

01/10/2018

Jan 10, 2018 - TORRANCE, Calif.

For the second consecutive year, the Honda Ridgeline has been named to the Car and Driver magazine list of the 10Best Trucks and SUVs as their choice in the Mid-Size Pickup category. For the awards, Car and Driver tested vehicles on the unique attributes for their respective segments, including ride and handling, safety features, technology, comfort, practicality and fuel efficiency. The 2-generation Ridgeline - completely redesigned for the 2017 model year - excels in each of those areas due to its unique construction and extent of standard and available features.

The Ridgeline utilizes a highly rigid, aerodynamic and tightly sealed unitized body that delivers up to three times the torsional rigidity of competing body-on-frame trucks. The body together with the chassis, which features fully independent front and rear suspension systems with Amplitude Reactive Dampers, provide vastly superior ride comfort and handling precision along with the top-in-class cabin quietness.

Along with excellent drivability and NVH characteristics, the 2018 Ridgeline has the largest and most flexible cabin in its class along with robust cargo-hauling and towing capabilities, including a class-leading maximum 1,584-pound (718.5 kg) payload capacity (varies by trim) and up to 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) towing, the Ridgeline offers a higher degree of utility and versatility.

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, more than 93% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Consumer information is available atautomobiles.honda.com/ridgeline. To join the Honda Ridgeline community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/hondaridgeline. Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2018 Honda Ridgeline is available at hondanews.com/honda-automobiles/channels/ridgeline.

American Honda Motor Co. Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:24:03 UTC.

