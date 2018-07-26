Log in
American National Insurance : Declares Quarterly Dividend (July 26)

07/26/2018 | 02:36pm EDT

News Release

American National Insurance Company, Galveston, Texas

Contact: Timothy A. Walsh (409) 766-6553

For Immediate Release

American National Declares Quarterly Dividend

Galveston, Texas July 26, 2018 -The Board of Directors of American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ: ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share on its common stock CUSIP #028591-105, at a meeting held on July 26, 2018. In compliance with NASDAQ's applicable dividend notice requirements, the dividend is payable September 21, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2018 with an ex-dividend date to be determined by the NASDAQ Stock Market, anticipated to be September 5, 2018. American National Insurance Company has paid dividends to stockholders for more than 100 consecutive years.

American National is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $26.8 billion in assets, $21.6 billion in liabilities and $5.2 billion in stockholders' equity. American National, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. Major insurance subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company, the parent company, has been assigned an 'A' rating by A.M. Best Company and an 'A' rating by Standard & Poor's, both of which are nationally recognized rating agencies, and is licensed to conduct the business of insurance in all states except New York.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company's web site atwww.AmericanNational.com.

Disclaimer

American National Insurance Company published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 18:35:05 UTC
