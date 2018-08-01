American Red Cross Receives Support for California Fire Victims From William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas

William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and
Dallas, helps California Wildfire victims through American Red Cross
donation.
Mr. Lautman, a native of Southern California, is proud to contribute to
The American Red Cross and its initiatives to provide relief and aid to
Californians affected by the Carr Fire disaster.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support
to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's
blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international
humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The
Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers
and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For
more information, please visit www.redcross.org.
Nexus Health Capital, with offices in NYC and Dallas, has provided,
for nearly 20 years, seasoned investment banking advice to middle-market
healthcare companies, with an unwavering commitment to senior-level
attention and the focused expertise of a boutique advisory firm. For
more information, please visit www.nexushealthcap.com.
