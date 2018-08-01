Log in
American Red Cross Receives Support for California Fire Victims From William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas

08/01/2018 | 02:49am CEST

California Wildfire Victims Charitable Contribution to The American Red Cross Made By William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas

William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas, helps California Wildfire victims through American Red Cross donation.

Mr. Lautman, a native of Southern California, is proud to contribute to The American Red Cross and its initiatives to provide relief and aid to Californians affected by the Carr Fire disaster.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org.

Nexus Health Capital, with offices in NYC and Dallas, has provided, for nearly 20 years, seasoned investment banking advice to middle-market healthcare companies, with an unwavering commitment to senior-level attention and the focused expertise of a boutique advisory firm. For more information, please visit www.nexushealthcap.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Nexus Health Capital at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
