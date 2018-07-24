|
American Riviera Bank : Reports Growth and Earnings
American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today unaudited net
income of $2,827,000 ($0.64 per share) for the six months ended June 30,
2018. This represents a 33% increase in net income from the $2,118,000
($0.48 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The
annualized return on average assets of 1.08% and return on average
equity of 10.37% represents an increase from the 0.95% and 8.40%,
respectively, achieved for the same reporting period in the prior year.
The Bank reported unaudited net income of $1,475,000 ($0.33 per share)
for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to $1,163,000 ($0.27
per share) for the same quarter last year.
Loans and deposits continue to experience double digit growth. As of
June 30, 2018, the Bank reported $532 million in total deposits.
Checking accounts, comprised of non-interest bearing demand deposits and
interest bearing NOW accounts, increased by $46 million or 22% from the
same reporting period last year. Deposit origination volume is
noteworthy, with the Bank opening over 1,100 new accounts at our four
locations year to date 2018.
Loan demand remained strong, with total loans increasing $81 million or
20% from June 30, 2017, reaching $478 million at June 30, 2018 with no
loans that were 90 days or more past due and no other real estate owned.
The Bank reported an annualized net interest margin of 4.52% for the six
months ending June 30, 2018.
Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “American
Riviera Bank’s net income of $2.8 million in the first six months of
2018 represents strong core earnings and the continued growth of our
relationships in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The
earnings are a reflection of growth in both loans and deposits. Our
commitment to community banking – meeting the financial needs of
families and businesses with service that is both personal and high tech
continues to build our presence throughout the Central Coast.”
As of June 30, 2018, American Riviera Bank maintained a strong capital
position with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10%, well above the regulatory
guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions. The tangible book
value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock is $11.60 at June
30, 2018, a 7% increase from $10.81 at June 30, 2017.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on
serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the
Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for
business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders.
Full-service branches are located at 1033 Anacapa Street in Santa
Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, 5880 Calle Real in Goleta and
1601 Spring Street in Paso Robles with the Santa Barbara Lending office
at 30 East Figueroa and a residential loan production office located at
18 East Figueroa in Santa Barbara. For eight consecutive years the Bank
has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley
Reports, and received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley
for 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the Bank was rated five stars by
BauerFinancial.
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events
concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other
guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may
differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include,
but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to
control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking
industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic
conditions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
|
One Year
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash & Due From Banks
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,796
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
46,054
|
|
|
|
|
-7
|
%
|
|
|
Fed Funds Sold
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,841
|
|
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
48,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,695
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
477,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
396,876
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
Allowance For Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
(4,895
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,001
|
)
|
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
Net Loans
|
|
|
|
|
472,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
392,875
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Assets
|
|
|
|
|
5,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
|
|
338
|
%
|
|
|
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
6,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,785
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
15,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,369
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
591,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
495,829
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
168,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
159,289
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
NOW Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
86,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,072
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
%
|
|
|
Other Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
276,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
230,160
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
531,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
439,521
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowed Funds
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
2,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
%
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
533,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
442,613
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
46,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,824
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
11,768
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,384
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
Other Capital
|
|
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
-6275
|
%
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
57,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,216
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
591,232
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
495,829
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value Per Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.06
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.13
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.60
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.81
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Fees on Loans
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,769
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,006
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,037
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,794
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
Net Fair Value Amortization Income
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
|
-24
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
-35
|
%
|
|
|
Interest on Securities
|
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
521
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
628
|
%
|
|
|
Interest on Fed Funds
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
-97
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
-73
|
%
|
|
|
Interest on Due From Banks
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
|
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
6,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,395
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
12,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,539
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense on Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
592
|
|
|
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
Interest Expense on Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
444
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
423
|
%
|
|
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
5,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,132
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
11,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,052
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
|
|
639
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
%
|
Net Interest Income After Provision
|
|
|
|
|
5,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,880
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
10,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,413
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
|
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
%
|
|
|
Other Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
741
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
2,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,898
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,854
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
Occupancy and Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
|
|
741
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
Other Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
2,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,099
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
7,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,694
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
3,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,460
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Provision for Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
-12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,342
|
|
|
|
|
-18
|
%
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,475
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,163
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,827
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,118
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares (end of period)
|
|
|
|
|
4,440,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,387,369
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4,440,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,387,369
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share - Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.08
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Equity (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
10.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
8.92
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.37
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
8.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
