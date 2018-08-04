Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Soybean Association : ASA is Now Accepting Applications for the Conservation Legacy Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Share the story of how conservation is part of your farm operation and you could be recognized with a Conservation Legacy Award. The awards recognize farm management practices of U.S. soybean farmers that are both environmentally friendly and profitable.

Are you using a reduced tillage practice on your farm? Do you grow cover crops? Have you taken steps to improve energy efficiency or water quality? These are just a few conservation practices used on some farms today that can help produce sustainable U.S. soybeans. Different regions of the country have their own unique challenges and ways to approach conservation and sustainability. We want to hear your farm's conservation story!

All U.S. soybean farmers are eligible to enter to win a Conservation Legacy Award. Entries are judged on soil management, water management, input management, conservation, environmental management and sustainability.

A new region has been added to this year's program in order to recognize the conservation accomplishments of more U.S. soybean farmers. The four regions are now the Midwest, Upper Midwest, the Northeast and the South. One farmer from each of these regions will be recognized at the 2019 Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, and one of these farmers will be named the National Conservation Legacy Award recipient.

Award Winners Receive:

  • An expense paid trip for two to Commodity Classic, Feb. 28 - March 2, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
  • Recognition at the ASA Awards Banquet at Commodity Classic.
  • A feature story in Corn & Soybean Digest and a video featuring the award winner's farm and conservation practices.
  • Potential opportunity for the national winner to join other farmer-leaders on an international trip to visit U.S. soy customers overseas.

The Conservation Legacy Awards are sponsored by the American Soybean Association (ASA), BASF, Corn & Soybean Digest, Monsanto, the United Soybean Board/soybean checkoff and Valent U.S.A.

More information on past winners of the award and how to submit your application is available in the 'Awards' section of the ASA website. All applications must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.


Tags: American Soybean Association, ASA, CLA, Conservation Legacy Awards, soybeans, sustainability

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 22:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aUSTR reviewing Turkey's trade preferences after tariff retaliation
RE
12:31aAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : ASA is Now Accepting Applications for the Conservation Legacy Awards
PU
08/03U S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury, IRS Announce Proposed Rule Regarding Increasing Depreciation Deduction to 100 percent, Helping American Businesses
PU
08/03ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Briefed on Arms Flows, Weapons, Ammunition Management in South Sudan
PU
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/03U.S. crude exports to China fall - Kpler
RE
08/03Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
08/03Upbeat earnings lift stocks as trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar
RE
08/03U.S. Government Bonds Rise After Soft Jobs Data, China Trade Warning -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
2FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..
3NANOXPLORE INC : NANOXPLORE : Announces Correction to Prior News Release
4SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
5FS BANCORP INC : CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of $4...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.