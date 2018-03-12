American Veterinarian :® Adds Kim Long as Director of Client Relations

American Veterinarian®, the premier multimedia
provider of cutting-edge clinical news, research and conference coverage
in veterinary medicine, has added Kim Long as director of client
relations for American Veterinarian® and the Atlantic
Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC).
In making the announcement, Chris Hennessy, publisher of American
Veterinarian® said, “We look forward to having Kim join
our team. Her impressive background will help propel American
Veterinarian® and ACVC to the next level.”
In her new senior sales executive position, she will be responsible for
identifying new business opportunities and generating revenue by
identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry. In
addition, she will be expected to manage relationships with key accounts
while growing the business.
With over 25 years of experience in Animal Health, Kim has proven
excellence in sales and account management services in the veterinary
space. Before joining American Veterinarian®, she
served as a senior account executive for NAVC Publishing where she would
identify sales opportunities, attend numerous veterinary conferences and
meet with clients. She also served for 12 years as the national sales
manager – Veterinary Channel, key account manager for Greenies dental
treats, where she managed distributor relations thru three major company
reorganizations.
About American Veterinarian®
American
Veterinarian®, a comprehensive clinical information
platform with resources both online and in print, provides companion
animal practitioners with comprehensive news and information designed to
improve patient outcomes and positively impact the way veterinarians
practice. In fulfilling our mission to provide a broader view of
medicine that encompasses the intertwined worlds of science, medicine
and health, American Veterinarian® features the latest
news, clinical updates, product information and conference coverage.
Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC)
Now in its 29th year, ACVC offers more than 200 hours of veterinary
continuing education for the entire veterinary practice. Each
exceptional track and session topic is carefully selected to provide
insightful and practical education. In addition, the approximately
80,000-square-foot exhibit floor features over 120 of the industry’s top
companies offering hundreds of products and services to help veterinary
professionals practice better medicine. To sign up, visit: www.acvc.org
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005861/en/