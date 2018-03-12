American Veterinarian :® Adds Kim Long as Director of Client Relations

Long will also oversee the client division for the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference

American Veterinarian®, the premier multimedia provider of cutting-edge clinical news, research and conference coverage in veterinary medicine, has added Kim Long as director of client relations for American Veterinarian® and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC).

In making the announcement, Chris Hennessy, publisher of American Veterinarian® said, “We look forward to having Kim join our team. Her impressive background will help propel American Veterinarian® and ACVC to the next level.”

In her new senior sales executive position, she will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities and generating revenue by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry. In addition, she will be expected to manage relationships with key accounts while growing the business.

With over 25 years of experience in Animal Health, Kim has proven excellence in sales and account management services in the veterinary space. Before joining American Veterinarian®, she served as a senior account executive for NAVC Publishing where she would identify sales opportunities, attend numerous veterinary conferences and meet with clients. She also served for 12 years as the national sales manager – Veterinary Channel, key account manager for Greenies dental treats, where she managed distributor relations thru three major company reorganizations.

About American Veterinarian®

American Veterinarian®, a comprehensive clinical information platform with resources both online and in print, provides companion animal practitioners with comprehensive news and information designed to improve patient outcomes and positively impact the way veterinarians practice. In fulfilling our mission to provide a broader view of medicine that encompasses the intertwined worlds of science, medicine and health, American Veterinarian® features the latest news, clinical updates, product information and conference coverage.

Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC)

Now in its 29th year, ACVC offers more than 200 hours of veterinary continuing education for the entire veterinary practice. Each exceptional track and session topic is carefully selected to provide insightful and practical education. In addition, the approximately 80,000-square-foot exhibit floor features over 120 of the industry’s top companies offering hundreds of products and services to help veterinary professionals practice better medicine. To sign up, visit: www.acvc.org

