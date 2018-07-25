Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within BBX Capital, Home, O'Reilly Automotive, PennyMac Financial Services, FBL Financial Group, and Triumph — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of BBX Capital Corp. (NYSE:BBX), Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG), and Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine BBX Capital Corp. (NYSE:BBX), Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG), and Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed July 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

BBX CAPITAL CORP. (BBX) REPORT OVERVIEW

BBX Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, BBX Capital reported interest income of $21.92MM vs $21.16MM (up 3.60%) and basic earnings per share $0.11 vs $0.18 (down 38.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BBX Capital reported interest income of $83.71MM vs $85.75MM (down 2.38%) and basic earnings per share $0.83 vs $0.33 (up 151.52%). BBX Capital is expected to report earnings on August 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.50 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Home's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Home reported interest income of $24.73MM vs $17.36MM (up 42.40%) and basic earnings per share $0.83 vs $0.72 (up 15.28%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Home reported interest income of $74.40MM vs $67.68MM (up 9.92%) and basic earnings per share $2.36 vs $2.34 (up 0.85%). Home is expected to report earnings on July 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.47 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (ORLY) REPORT OVERVIEW

O'Reilly Automotive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, O'Reilly Automotive reported revenue of $2,282.68MM vs $2,156.26MM (up 5.86%) and basic earnings per share $3.65 vs $2.88 (up 26.74%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, O'Reilly Automotive reported revenue of $8,977.73MM vs $8,593.10MM (up 4.48%) and basic earnings per share $12.82 vs $10.87 (up 17.94%). O'Reilly Automotive is expected to report earnings on July 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $17.22 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (PFSI) REPORT OVERVIEW

PennyMac Financial Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, PennyMac Financial Services reported revenue of $238.20MM vs $204.47MM (up 16.50%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.48 (up 45.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PennyMac Financial Services reported revenue of $955.46MM vs $931.89MM (up 2.53%) and basic earnings per share $4.34 vs $2.98 (up 45.64%). PennyMac Financial Services is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.09 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (FFG) REPORT OVERVIEW

FBL Financial Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, FBL Financial Group reported revenue of $182.18MM vs $181.92MM (up 0.14%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $1.05 (down 10.48%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FBL Financial Group reported revenue of $735.48MM vs $726.41MM (up 1.25%) and basic earnings per share $7.76 vs $4.29 (up 80.89%). FBL Financial Group is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.05 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

TRIUMPH BANCORP, INC. (TBK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Triumph's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Triumph reported interest income of $61.25MM vs $43.54MM (up 40.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.53 (down 9.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Triumph reported interest income of $177.22MM vs $124.49MM (up 42.36%) and basic earnings per share $1.85 vs $1.11 (up 66.67%). Triumph is expected to report earnings on October 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.29 and is expected to report on January 28th, 2019.

