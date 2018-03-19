Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Enbridge Energy Management, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Hibbett Sports, Glacier, Regis, and Fox Factory Holding — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ), Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY), Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ), Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY), Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enbridge Energy Management's Recent Financial Performance

Enbridge Energy Management is expected to report earnings on March 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.72 and is expected to report on March 23rd, 2018.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMMY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $7.34MM vs $5.79MM (up 26.65%) and basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.43. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $26.77MM vs $19.94MM (up 34.26%) and basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$1.50. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hibbett Sports' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $237.83MM vs $237.01MM (up 0.35%) and basic earnings per share $0.37 vs $0.66 (down 43.94%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $972.96MM vs $943.10MM (up 3.17%) and basic earnings per share $2.75 vs $2.95 (down 6.78%). Hibbett Sports is expected to report earnings on May 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.21 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Glacier's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Glacier reported interest income of $96.90MM vs $87.76MM (up 10.41%) and basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.41 (down 53.66%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Glacier reported interest income of $375.02MM vs $344.15MM (up 8.97%) and basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $1.59 (down 5.66%). Glacier is expected to report earnings on April 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.41 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

Regis Corporation (RGS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Regis reported revenue of $308.52MM vs $315.25MM (down 2.14%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Regis reported revenue of $1,691.89MM vs $1,790.87MM (down 5.53%) and basic earnings per share -$0.35 vs -$0.23. Regis is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.52 and is expected to report on August 22nd, 2018.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fox Factory Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fox Factory Holding reported revenue of $121.09MM vs $111.56MM (up 8.55%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.27 (down 74.07%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fox Factory Holding reported revenue of $475.63MM vs $403.08MM (up 18.00%) and basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $0.97 (up 18.56%). Fox Factory Holding is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.99 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

