Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Enbridge Energy Management, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Hibbett Sports, Glacier, Regis, and Fox Factory Holding — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:36pm CET

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ), Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY), Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

EEQ DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EEQ
IMMY DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMMY
HIBB DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HIBB
GBCI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GBCI
RGS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RGS
FOXF DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FOXF

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ), Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY), Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enbridge Energy Management's Recent Financial Performance

Enbridge Energy Management is expected to report earnings on March 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.72 and is expected to report on March 23rd, 2018.

To read the full Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EEQ

-----------------------------------------

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMMY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $7.34MM vs $5.79MM (up 26.65%) and basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.43. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $26.77MM vs $19.94MM (up 34.26%) and basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$1.50. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

To read the full Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMMY) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMMY

-----------------------------------------

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hibbett Sports' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $237.83MM vs $237.01MM (up 0.35%) and basic earnings per share $0.37 vs $0.66 (down 43.94%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $972.96MM vs $943.10MM (up 3.17%) and basic earnings per share $2.75 vs $2.95 (down 6.78%). Hibbett Sports is expected to report earnings on May 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.21 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

To read the full Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HIBB

-----------------------------------------

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Glacier's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Glacier reported interest income of $96.90MM vs $87.76MM (up 10.41%) and basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.41 (down 53.66%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Glacier reported interest income of $375.02MM vs $344.15MM (up 8.97%) and basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $1.59 (down 5.66%). Glacier is expected to report earnings on April 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.41 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GBCI

-----------------------------------------

Regis Corporation (RGS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Regis reported revenue of $308.52MM vs $315.25MM (down 2.14%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Regis reported revenue of $1,691.89MM vs $1,790.87MM (down 5.53%) and basic earnings per share -$0.35 vs -$0.23. Regis is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.52 and is expected to report on August 22nd, 2018.

To read the full Regis Corporation (RGS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RGS

-----------------------------------------

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fox Factory Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fox Factory Holding reported revenue of $121.09MM vs $111.56MM (up 8.55%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.27 (down 74.07%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fox Factory Holding reported revenue of $475.63MM vs $403.08MM (up 18.00%) and basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $0.97 (up 18.56%). Fox Factory Holding is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.99 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FOXF

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT Fundamental Markets

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:
Andrew Duffie, Media Department
Office: +1 667-401-0010
E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:19p#LISTERIOSIS : All the products you need to avoid
AQ
01:19pINVESTEC : Improved division results expected for Investec
AQ
01:19pNETCARE : R1.3bn acquisition of Akeso Clinics approved by Competition Tribunal
AQ
01:19pPROSPECT RESOURCES : Zimbabwe and the magic of Lithium
AQ
01:19pFIBROCELL SCIENCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:17pACUITY BRANDS, INC : Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform
AQ
01:17pGKN PLC : - Form 8 (DD) - GKN Plc
PR
01:17pHILLIARD LYONS : Unveils New Brand and Logo in West Virginia
BU
01:16pKIWA BIO TECH PRODUCTS : Tech To Enter the Traditional Chinese Medicine Market
AQ
01:16pHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5DANA INC : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.