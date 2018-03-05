Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Altaba, The AES, PACCAR, NVR, and WPX Energy — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR), NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR), and WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR), NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR), and WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed March 2nd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IRWD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $94.21MM vs $87.46MM (up 7.72%) and basic earnings per share $0.10 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $298.28MM vs $273.96MM (up 8.88%) and basic earnings per share -$0.78 vs -$0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.16 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ALTABA INC. (AABA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Altaba's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, Altaba reported revenue of $1,327.27MM vs $1,087.15MM (up 22.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.10 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Altaba reported revenue of $5,169.14MM vs $4,968.30MM (up 4.04%) and basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$4.64. Altaba is expected to report earnings on March 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

-----------------------------------------

THE AES CORPORATION (AES) REPORT OVERVIEW

The AES's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The AES reported revenue of -$64.00MM vs $239.00MM and basic earnings per share -$2.03 vs -$1.44. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The AES reported revenue of $10,530.00MM vs $10,281.00MM (up 2.42%) and basic earnings per share -$1.76 vs -$1.72. The AES is expected to report earnings on May 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.29 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PACCAR INC. (PCAR) REPORT OVERVIEW

PACCAR's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PACCAR reported revenue of $5,454.60MM vs $4,070.70MM (up 34.00%) and basic earnings per share $1.68 vs $0.82 (up 104.88%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PACCAR reported revenue of $19,456.40MM vs $17,033.30MM (up 14.23%) and basic earnings per share $4.76 vs $1.49 (up 219.46%). PACCAR is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.43 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NVR, INC. (NVR) REPORT OVERVIEW

NVR's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NVR reported revenue of $1,816.34MM vs $1,752.77MM (up 3.63%) and basic earnings per share $33.50 vs $39.78 (down 15.79%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NVR reported revenue of $6,305.84MM vs $5,822.54MM (up 8.30%) and basic earnings per share $144.00 vs $110.53 (up 30.28%). NVR is expected to report earnings on April 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $25.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $220.73 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WPX ENERGY, INC. (WPX) REPORT OVERVIEW

WPX Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, WPX Energy reported revenue of $238.00MM vs $88.00MM (up 170.45%) and basic earnings per share -$0.11 vs -$0.59. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, WPX Energy reported revenue of $1,336.00MM vs $693.00MM (up 92.78%) and basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$2.05. WPX Energy is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.34 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

