Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Penumbra, Qualys, OraSure Technologies, Air Lease, Aduro Biotech, and Progenics Pharmaceuticals — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN), Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

PEN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PEN

QLYS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=QLYS

OSUR DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OSUR

AL DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AL

ADRO DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADRO

PGNX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PGNX

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN), Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PENUMBRA, INC. (PEN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Penumbra's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Penumbra reported revenue of $83.91MM vs $67.19MM (up 24.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.39 (down 97.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Penumbra reported revenue of $263.32MM vs $186.10MM (up 41.50%) and basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.09 (up 444.44%). Penumbra is expected to report earnings on February 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.04 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2018.

To read the full Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PEN

-----------------------------------------

QUALYS, INC. (QLYS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Qualys' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Qualys reported revenue of $62.92MM vs $52.22MM (up 20.47%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.17 (down 58.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Qualys reported revenue of $230.83MM vs $197.93MM (up 16.62%) and basic earnings per share $1.08 vs $0.55 (up 96.36%). Qualys is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.08 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=QLYS

-----------------------------------------

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OSUR) REPORT OVERVIEW

OraSure Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, OraSure Technologies reported revenue of $52.03MM vs $35.50MM (up 46.56%) and basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.13 (down 7.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, OraSure Technologies reported revenue of $167.06MM vs $128.20MM (up 30.32%) and basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.35 (up 48.57%). OraSure Technologies is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.50 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OSUR

-----------------------------------------

AIR LEASE CORPORATION (AL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Air Lease's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Air Lease reported revenue of $398.47MM vs $370.49MM (up 7.55%) and basic earnings per share $4.56 vs $0.95 (up 380.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Air Lease reported revenue of $1,516.38MM vs $1,419.06MM (up 6.86%) and basic earnings per share $7.33 vs $3.65 (up 100.82%). Air Lease is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.30 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Air Lease Corporation (AL) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AL

-----------------------------------------

ADURO BIOTECH, INC. (ADRO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aduro Biotech's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Aduro Biotech reported revenue of $3.79MM vs $3.79MM (unchanged) and basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$0.54. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Aduro Biotech reported revenue of $50.68MM vs $72.98MM (down 30.55%) and basic earnings per share -$1.40 vs -$0.88. Aduro Biotech is expected to report earnings on March 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.31 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2018.

To read the full Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADRO

-----------------------------------------

PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (PGNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Progenics Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Progenics Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $2.70MM vs $53.85MM (down 94.99%) and basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs $0.52. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Progenics Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $69.43MM vs $8.68MM (up 700.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.15 vs -$0.56. Progenics Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on March 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.63 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2018.

To read the full Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PGNX

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.