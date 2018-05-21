Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Analysis: Revoking Adani’s environmental approvals would not raise sovereign risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 03:50am CEST

One of the last obstacles to rejecting the polluting Adani coal mine has been removed with an analysis by leading economist Saul Eslake finding no threat of damage to Australia's credit rating if the project was stopped.

In a new report, Mr Eslake explains: 'There is absolutely no reason to think that Australia's sovereign credit rating would be in any way affected if a future Australian government were to prevent the Adani Carmichael coal mine from going ahead on environmental grounds.'

The findings of the report include:

  • An analysis of the criteria used by ratings agencies, such as Standard & Poor's, suggests there is no reason Australia's sovereign risk rating would be affected by stopping Adani's coal mine on environmental grounds.
  • Australia's sovereign risk rating has not been affected by previous changes in government policy on environmental grounds, including:
    • The end of sand mining on Fraser Island;
    • Bans on uranium mining in multiple states;
    • Restrictions on logging in native forests in multiple states;
    • Bans on coal seam gas exploration.
  • There is no evidence that Australia's ability to attract foreign investment has been adversely affected by changes in environmental policy.

Australian Conservation Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Kelly O'Shanassy, said the report clearly rejects the main remaining objection to a Federal Government stopping the construction of Adani's polluting coal mega-mine.

'Attempts to justify support for Adani's dirty coal mine are falling like dominos. This mine will threaten our precious groundwater, the survival of the Great Barrier Reef and accelerate climate damage,' Ms O'Shanassy said.

'This report shows that there is a long history in this country of our elected representatives having the courage to step up and stop projects that threaten nature. It is time for this generation of federal politicians to act to protect our climate and the Great Barrier Reef from this polluting mega-mine.'

Mr Eslake's report can be found here.

Disclaimer

ACF - Australian Conservation Foundation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 01:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:42aRussian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages Britain - MPs
RE
05:40aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Crossbreeding and Gross National Happiness of Bhutanese farmers
PU
05:33aJapan's exports accelerate in April as volumes rise, outlook positive
RE
05:31aChina praises positive steps in U.S. trade row, says didn't give in
RE
05:30aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:21aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:35aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Feds Kapiti and Wellington says no to roading rates rip-off
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.