Andrew Frawley, Former CEO of Epsilon, Joins V12 Data as Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

BOSTON, MATAWAN, N.J. and TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- V12 Data, a leading provider of people-based marketing solutions, is pleased to announce that Andrew Frawley, former CEO of Epsilon, has joined V12 Data as Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Frawley has 30 plus years of operating experience, including 25 years at the senior management level within agency, marketing services, enterprise software, software as a service (SaaS) and professional services companies. His operating experience includes raw startups, turnarounds and managing billion-dollar global businesses. Frawley also has extensive experience raising capital in private and public markets, and in mergers and acquisitions with companies at all different stages of growth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Andy to the team and am confident that his leadership and deep industry expertise will be a tremendous asset as we move forward on a path of sustained growth," said Ned Williams, Partner of Brook Venture and Board Chairman for V12 Data.

In addition to Epsilon, Frawley has served as President and CEO of Clicksquared, Inc.; and Founder, Chairman and CEO of Exchange Applications. He has recently been advising several private equity firms and brands through his consulting entity A.J Frawley & Associates. Frawley is also on the boards of CURO Group Holdings, CYBBA Inc., Fluent and CrowdTwist.

"V12 has built an exceptional business model based upon what marketers need today," said Frawley. "Our team is continuously innovating and bringing new products to market such as our purchase intender solution V12 Signals and the recent launch of our Customer Data Platform. The company's innovative combination of first party data capabilities and third party data solutions power speed, agility and successful outcomes for today's brands."

"Andy is a multiple-time successful CEO and entrepreneur in data and marketing technology," said Anders Ekman, President of V12 Data. "His leadership style is to the point, collaborative and all about succeeding as a team. I cannot think of anyone better to help lead us into the future."

Frawley is a member of the Data and Marketing Association (DMA) Board of Directors, a past Chairman of the DMA Financial Services Conference, member of the DMA Conference Committee and judge for the DMA Echo awards. He earned a M.B.A. from Babson College and holds a B.S. in Finance, with honors, from the University of Maine.

About V12 Data

As an omnichannel data powerhouse, V12 Data combines rich data assets with robust technology to provide brands with a seamless and connected customer view. Our solutions bridge the right data across channels to power right time omnichannel engagement when, where, and how a brand's customers and prospects prefer. For more information, visit www.V12Data.com.

