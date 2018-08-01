Angela Gholson Tamhane Joins Keane as Chief Compliance Officer

Keane, the country’s leading provider of unclaimed
property compliance and consulting solutions, announced today that
it has named Angela Gholson Tamhane as Chief Compliance Officer.
Tamhane brings more than eighteen years of unclaimed property experience
to Keane, having helped clients across a variety of industries
implement, evaluate, and enhance their unclaimed property compliance
processes.
In her role as Chief Compliance Officer Tamhane will lead Keane’s
Compliance team, providing strategic guidance to clients based upon the
interpretation and analysis of ever-changing state unclaimed property
laws.
“We are incredibly privileged to have a professional such as Angela
leading our Compliance Team,” said Keane Chief Executive Officer Kevin
Ryan. “In such a dynamic legislative and regulatory environment, where
the smallest of changes are often accompanied by substantial operational
and financial impact, her expertise and insight will prove to be
invaluable to our clients.”
Throughout her career, Tamhane has skillfully guided multinational
corporations through complex compliance issues. Her unique consultative
approach has helped countless companies defend themselves against unclaimed
property audits, secure state voluntary disclosure agreements, and
implement valuable process enhancements for ongoing compliance with state
unclaimed property laws.
Tamhane’s expertise extends across many industries including, but not
limited to, banking, energy, financial services, healthcare, and
insurance.
“I am thrilled beyond measure to join the Keane family,” said
Tamhane. “I look forward to the enormous opportunity that lies ahead,
providing the outstanding level of service and expertise the industry
has come to expect from Keane.”
Prior to joining Keane, Tamhane served as a Managing Director within
KPMG’s Unclaimed Property Practice.
Tamhane is in the process of earning her Master of Jurisprudence with a
concentration in Financial Services Compliance from Seton Hall
University and has her Bachelors of Science in Accounting and Business
from Charter Oak State College.
About Keane
Keane is the country’s leading provider of comprehensive unclaimed
property solutions. From in-depth consulting and annual
compliance outsourcing to customized communication and risk
mitigation programs, Keane provides organizations with a full suite of
professional services. Keane employs more than 170 people across the
country in its New York, NY headquarters, main operating facility in
King of Prussia, PA, and various satellite offices.
