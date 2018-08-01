Log in
Angela Gholson Tamhane Joins Keane as Chief Compliance Officer

08/01/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Experienced unclaimed property executive will bring critical insight on complex legislation and regulations.

Keane, the country’s leading provider of unclaimed property compliance and consulting solutions, announced today that it has named Angela Gholson Tamhane as Chief Compliance Officer.

Tamhane brings more than eighteen years of unclaimed property experience to Keane, having helped clients across a variety of industries implement, evaluate, and enhance their unclaimed property compliance processes.

In her role as Chief Compliance Officer Tamhane will lead Keane’s Compliance team, providing strategic guidance to clients based upon the interpretation and analysis of ever-changing state unclaimed property laws.

“We are incredibly privileged to have a professional such as Angela leading our Compliance Team,” said Keane Chief Executive Officer Kevin Ryan. “In such a dynamic legislative and regulatory environment, where the smallest of changes are often accompanied by substantial operational and financial impact, her expertise and insight will prove to be invaluable to our clients.”

Throughout her career, Tamhane has skillfully guided multinational corporations through complex compliance issues. Her unique consultative approach has helped countless companies defend themselves against unclaimed property audits, secure state voluntary disclosure agreements, and implement valuable process enhancements for ongoing compliance with state unclaimed property laws.

Tamhane’s expertise extends across many industries including, but not limited to, banking, energy, financial services, healthcare, and insurance.

“I am thrilled beyond measure to join the Keane family,” said Tamhane. “I look forward to the enormous opportunity that lies ahead, providing the outstanding level of service and expertise the industry has come to expect from Keane.”

Prior to joining Keane, Tamhane served as a Managing Director within KPMG’s Unclaimed Property Practice.

Tamhane is in the process of earning her Master of Jurisprudence with a concentration in Financial Services Compliance from Seton Hall University and has her Bachelors of Science in Accounting and Business from Charter Oak State College.

About Keane

Keane is the country’s leading provider of comprehensive unclaimed property solutions. From in-depth consulting and annual compliance outsourcing to customized communication and risk mitigation programs, Keane provides organizations with a full suite of professional services. Keane employs more than 170 people across the country in its New York, NY headquarters, main operating facility in King of Prussia, PA, and various satellite offices.


© Business Wire 2018
