Angelo, Gordon and Prism Capital Announce $120 Million Development and Recapitalization of Parkwood’s Wonder Lofts Project in Hoboken, NJ

Angelo, Gordon & Co., a $28 billion alternative investment firm focused
on credit and real estate investing, and Prism Capital Partners, today
announced the development and recapitalization of the Wonder Lofts
building in Hoboken, NJ for approximately $120 million. Parkwood
Development Corp., which initiated the redevelopment project in 2012,
will retain an ownership stake in the project. The Wonder Lofts building
will be converted into 89 luxury residential units with over 10,000
square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space and a to-be built retail
space fronting Clinton Street.
Originally built in 1909 and used as an industrial facility that
produced Wonder Bread, the Wonder Lofts will offer a reasonably priced
alternative to those looking to live close to New York City. The project
will be comprised of five separate buildings and will maintain a
significant amount of the existing architecturally significant detail
seen at the building today. The buildings will also have on-site parking.
“As the Manhattan and Brooklyn markets have become less affordable over
the past decade, Hoboken’s appeal as an alternative to these
neighborhoods has significantly increased,” said Daniel Rudin, Director,
Angelo, Gordon. “The Wonder Lofts are ideally situated in Hoboken,
located near public transportation, and offer amenities and luxury
details at prices rare to find elsewhere in the Greater New York
Metropolitan area.”
“This is an exciting development opportunity in a prime location near
New York City,” said Eugene Diaz, Principal of Prism Partners. “We are
pleased to be partnering with Angelo, Gordon on the Wonder Lofts
project.”
The project has received the necessary approvals and nearly all
demolition and construction preparation work has been completed. Prism
Capital will also hold an ownership stake and be responsible for
executing construction and completion of the project.
About Angelo, Gordon & Co.
Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership
founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $28
billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies.
Angelo, Gordon has over 450 employees, including nearly 170 investment
professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices
elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.
About Prism Capital
Since its inception in 2002, Prism has orchestrated the repositioning of
a series of properties and projects, building on the combined 60-year
wealth of real estate knowledge between its principal partners, Eugene
R. Diaz and Edwin H. Cohen. The principals have a long and celebrated
history of involvement in some of the largest transactions and most
successful projects in the New Jersey suburban marketplace.
About Parkwood Development
Parkwood Development, founded by brothers Dan and Ted Winschuh, is a
real estate development company that specializes in the development of
high-quality, luxury residential projects in the New York City and New
Jersey Gold Coast markets.
