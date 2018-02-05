Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service : APHIS Accepts Comments on Updated Import Requirements for Fresh Citrus Fruit from Colombia

Last Modified: Feb 5, 2018

Washington, D.C., [February 5, 2018] - The United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is updating its import requirements for fresh sweet orange, grapefruit, mandarin, clementine, and tangerine fruit from Colombia. After careful analysis, APHIS scientists determined that the import requirements originally established for citrus fruit from Colombia are no longer sufficient and additional phytosanitary measures are necessary to safely import citrus fruit while protecting American agriculture.

Additional measures taken by growers, packers, and shippers will, in combination, minimize pest risks. These measures include limiting imports to commercial consignments only, requiring production sites to be registered and approved by Colombia's national plant protection organization, fruit fly trapping in production areas, and standard packinghouse procedures. A phytosanitary certificate with an additional declaration stating the citrus fruit meets these conditions must accompany all shipments.

To view the updated requirements or submit comments, go to https://www.regulations.gov/docket?D=APHIS-2008-0076. To submit comments by mail, send them to: Docket No. APHIS-2008-0076, Regulatory Analysis and Development, PPD, APHIS, Station 3A-03.8, 4700 River Road Unit 118, Riverdale, MD 20737-1238.

