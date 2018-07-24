Log in
Annapolis Yacht Sales : Announces New Director of Sales

07/24/2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) announces Bill Tilghman as its new Director of Sales. Tilghman will be responsible for sales team leadership, driving revenue, streamlining sales processes and general management responsibilities.

Tilghman brings over 25 years of sales and sales management experience to AYS, having worked for several global leading organizations including SDL plc, the Corporate Executive Board (now part of the Gartner Group) and the Nasdaq Stock Market. He helped develop Compass Languages from a small startup into a multimillion dollar business. Tilghman is a graduate of Virginia Tech and received his MBA from the University of Baltimore. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"We are extremely excited to have Bill join the AYS team as Director of Sales," Rob Taishoff, CEO and Principal of AYS said. "He brings with him a wealth of experience, and will surely be a key addition to our team of directors."

Tilghman's addition to the AYS team comes after the organization's move to a director-facing management structure earlier this year. The director team includes Kate Dawson, Director of Operations; Chris Humphreys, Director of Client Satisfaction and Tom Turner, Director of Service.

Annapolis Yacht Sales is the largest yacht broker on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents Beneteau sailing yachts, Lagoon Catamarans, as well as power yachts from EdgeWater, Steiger Craft, & Cruisers Yachts. AYS is also a leading broker for premium yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales' mission statement is: "Building lasting relationships with our customers, partners and employees while serving the recreational and travel community. Our core values shall be based on Honesty and Integrity and Service to the Community."

CONTACT
Kate Dawson, Director of Operations
[email protected]
410-793-4348

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annapolis-yacht-sales-announces-new-director-of-sales-300685386.html

SOURCE Annapolis Yacht Sales


© PRNewswire 2018
