Anne Applebaum's Red Famine Wins the 2018 Lionel Gelber Prize

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Patricia Rubin, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board and niece of the late Lionel Gelber, today announced that the winner of the 28th annual Lionel Gelber Prize is Anne Applebaum for her book Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine, published by Signal/McClelland & Stewart/Penguin Random House.

"Anne Applebaum's Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine is the gripping story of the famine the Soviet leadership induced in Ukraine. This beautifully written history speaks to one of the most important global issues. Famines, then and now, are never the result of natural causes only; they are also the result of deliberate choices that leaders make. This is a magnificent book about a globally important issue that everyone should read," said Jury Chair Janice Stein.

Anne Applebaum will appear in Toronto at the Munk School of Global Affairs to give a free public lecture and receive her award on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

About the Winner: Anne Applebaum is a columnist for The Washington Post, a Professor of Practice at the London School of Economics, and a contributor to The New York Review of Books. Her previous books include Iron Curtain, winner of the Cundill Prize and a finalist for the Lionel Gelber Prize and the National Book Award, and Gulag, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in General Non-Fiction and a finalist for three other major prizes. She lives in Poland with her husband Radek Sikorski, a Polish politician, and their three children.

About the Jury: Janice Gross Stein, Jury Chair (Toronto, Canada) is joined by distinguished jurors Ramachandra Guha (Bengaluru, India), Desmond King (Oxford, England), David M. Malone (Tokyo, Japan), and Jeannette Money (California, USA).

About the Lionel Gelber Prize: A literary award for the world's best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs that seeks to deepen public debate on significant international issues, the Lionel Gelber Prize was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber. The award is presented annually by The Lionel Gelber Foundation, in partnership with Foreign Policy magazine and the Munk School of Global Affairs. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded to the winner.

