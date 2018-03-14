Anomali : Names Ray Mabus, Former Secretary of the Navy, to its Board of Advisors

New advisory board member to help bridge the gap between technology community and government

Anomali, the leading provider of threat management and collaboration solutions, announced today that former Secretary of the U.S. Navy, Ray Mabus, will be joining the company as its newest advisory board member. Secretary Mabus will provide strategic counsel to the Anomali executive team, pulling from his decades of government and geopolitical experience.

Mabus, nominated by President Barack Obama, served as Secretary of the United States Navy between 2009 and 2017, the longest to hold the position since WWI. As leader of both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, Mabus was responsible for an annual budget of more than $170 billion and nearly a million people. Highlights of his tenure include directing the Navy and Marine Corps' adoption of alternative energies, as well as driving significant cost reductions across the fleet while significantly increasing construction of Navy warships.

Mabus previously served as the 60th Governor of Mississippi from 1988 to 1992 and the United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1994 until 1996. In addition to his political career, Secretary Mabus also served as a Lieutenant (jg) in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1972. Mabus currently serves as CEO of The Mabus Group, a strategic consultancy focused on resiliency, as a senior advisor to Google Ventures, and as a director of several public companies.

“Traditionally we have considered land, sea, air and space as the four theaters of war. Cyberspace is now clearly a very real venue for attacks, and the threats are more complex and destructive than ever before,” said Secretary Ray Mabus. “In returning to the private sector I want to help bridge the gap between the technology community and government. I was impressed by Anomali and the company's vision and leadership in driving threat sharing and collaboration across industries, and the private and public sectors. It's only by working together and sharing information securely and efficiently that we will equip our country with the tools it needs to defend itself.”

Anomali solutions enable businesses to identify, understand, and respond to cyber threats. Through the Anomali ThreatStream platform, security teams can instantly share critical threat intelligence with trusted circles of users. Such collaboration efforts are amplified through numerous Anomali partnerships with Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs) across various states, municipalities, industries, and sectors.

“We have seen firsthand the needs and benefits of cyber threat sharing in the public and private sectors. We believe strongly in the power of the community to make all organizations more secure and have worked closely with ISACs cross industries and geographies,” said Hugh Njemanze, chief executive officer, Anomali. “Secretary Mabus brings vast experience at the state and federal level that will not only bolster our threat sharing efforts, but also assist our mission of creating a more collaborative threat sharing community to combat global cyber attacks.”

The company will be hosting its third annual threat intelligence conference, Detect ’18, in Washington, DC September 19-21, 2018.

