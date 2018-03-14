Anomali : Names Ray Mabus, Former Secretary of the Navy, to its Board of Advisors

Anomali,
the leading provider of threat management and collaboration solutions,
announced today that former Secretary of the U.S. Navy, Ray Mabus, will
be joining the company as its newest advisory board member. Secretary
Mabus will provide strategic counsel to the Anomali executive team,
pulling from his decades of government and geopolitical experience.
Mabus, nominated by President Barack Obama, served as Secretary of the
United States Navy between 2009 and 2017, the longest to hold the
position since WWI. As leader of both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps,
Mabus was responsible for an annual budget of more than $170 billion and
nearly a million people. Highlights of his tenure include directing the
Navy and Marine Corps' adoption of alternative energies, as well as
driving significant cost reductions across the fleet while significantly
increasing construction of Navy warships.
Mabus previously served as the 60th Governor of Mississippi from 1988 to
1992 and the United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1994 until
1996. In addition to his political career, Secretary Mabus also served
as a Lieutenant (jg) in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1972. Mabus
currently serves as CEO of The Mabus Group, a strategic consultancy
focused on resiliency, as a senior advisor to Google Ventures, and as a
director of several public companies.
“Traditionally we have considered land, sea, air and space as the four
theaters of war. Cyberspace is now clearly a very real venue for
attacks, and the threats are more complex and destructive than ever
before,” said Secretary Ray Mabus. “In returning to the private sector I
want to help bridge the gap between the technology community and
government. I was impressed by Anomali and the company's vision and
leadership in driving threat sharing and collaboration across
industries, and the private and public sectors. It's only by working
together and sharing information securely and efficiently that we will
equip our country with the tools it needs to defend itself.”
Anomali solutions enable businesses to identify, understand, and respond
to cyber threats. Through the Anomali ThreatStream platform, security
teams can instantly share critical threat intelligence with trusted
circles of users. Such collaboration efforts are amplified through
numerous Anomali partnerships with Information Sharing and Analysis
Centers (ISACs) across various states, municipalities, industries, and
sectors.
“We have seen firsthand the needs and benefits of cyber threat sharing
in the public and private sectors. We believe strongly in the power of
the community to make all organizations more secure and have worked
closely with ISACs cross industries and geographies,” said Hugh
Njemanze, chief executive officer, Anomali. “Secretary Mabus brings vast
experience at the state and federal level that will not only bolster our
threat sharing efforts, but also assist our mission of creating a more
collaborative threat sharing community to combat global cyber attacks.”
The company will be hosting its third annual threat intelligence
conference, Detect
’18, in Washington, DC September 19-21, 2018.
About Anomali
The Anomali suite of threat intelligence solutions empowers
organizations to detect, investigate and respond to active cybersecurity
threats. The award-winning ThreatStream threat intelligence platform
aggregates and optimizes millions of threat indicators, creating a
"cyber no-fly list." Anomali integrates with internal infrastructure to
identify new attacks, or search forensically over the past year to
discover existing breaches, and enables security teams to quickly
understand and contain threats. Anomali also offers STAXX, a free tool
to collect and share threat intelligence, and provides a free, out of
the box intelligence feed, Anomali Limo. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com
and follow us on Twitter: @anomali.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005343/en/