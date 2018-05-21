Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Pike County Memorial Hospital Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care

Anthem adds Pike County Memorial Hospital to its Medicare Advantage provider network

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri (Anthem) is committed to increasing consumer access to high-quality, affordable health care. As part of this commitment, Anthem and Pike County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) announced today that Anthem added PCMH to its preferred list of care providers for its Medicare Advantage (MA) health plans. PCMH’s care providers were added to Anthem’s MA health plan network in March 2018, resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers compared to seeing a care provider outside of Anthem’s network.

“The addition of Pike County Memorial Hospital to our Medicare Advantage network exemplifies how Anthem strives to make health care simpler for consumers by making it easier for them to see care providers in their communities,” said David McNichols, President of Anthem’s Medicare Central Region. “We are honored to have PCMH join our prestigious network of care providers and look forward to working together to help consumers improve their health and well-being.”

Pike County Memorial Hospital is a community hospital that has served residents of northeast Missouri since 1928. PCMH provides a wide range of services, including cardiology, emergency department and emergency medical services, medical-surgical services, neurology, outpatient surgery, physical therapy, pulmonology, radiology, rheumatology, and four family practice clinics.

“It’s our desire to provide the best care in this region and this announcement is consistent with that goal,” said Justin Selle, Chief Executive Officer and Administrator of Pike County Memorial Hospital. “We will work together with Anthem to ensure consumers receive the personal, quality, and accessible health care they deserve.”

Anthem currently offers a number of health plans that meet the needs of individuals eligible for Medicare. These plans are Anthem MediBlue Plus (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Access (PPO), and Anthem MediBlue Dual Advantage (HMO SNP).

Some consumers are eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan today. These individuals include those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits; consumers who qualify for a special enrollment period, such as those who recently moved; or individuals who are turning 65 and newly eligible for Medicare.

For more information regarding Anthem’s Medicare plans and/or care providers, such as PCMH, consumers can call (855) 866-4242 or visit the company’s online store at https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is a DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Missouri Medicaid program. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an LPPO plan with a Medicare contract. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities. 注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電1-888-230-7338 TTY：711）。ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). Other providers are available in our network. Providers may also contract with other Plans/Part D Sponsors, if applicable. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

In Missouri (excluding 30 counties in the Kansas City area) Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of RightCHOICE® Managed Care, Inc. (RIT), Healthy Alliance® Life Insurance Company (HALIC), and HMO Missouri, Inc. RIT and certain affiliates administer non-HMO benefits underwritten by HALIC and HMO benefits underwritten by HMO Missouri, Inc. RIT and certain affiliates only provide administrative services for self-funded plans and do not underwrite benefits. Independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AnthemBCBS_News and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AskAnthem.

