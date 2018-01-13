Log in
Anti-Trump demonstrators march in Swiss capital

01/13/2018 | 06:26pm CET
Protesters with banners light a flare during an anti-WEF and anti-U.S. President Trump demonstration in Bern

Anti-globalisation demonstrators took to the streets of the Swiss capital on Saturday to protest against a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum this month.

Trump announced last week that he would attend the WEF in Davos, an annual meeting of global business and political leaders.

Some have suggested that Trump's polarising persona could resurrect the violent anti-WEF protests seen in the early 2000s. An online petition is circulating telling Trump he is not welcome.

On Saturday, around 500 anti-globalisation protesters marched peacefully past the Swiss parliament in Bern.

Some were clad in black and carried placards saying "No future for capitalism", "Eat the rich" and "Kill Trump", also setting off flares.

Up to 5,000 Swiss soldiers have been drafted in to guard Davos along with 1,000 police, while a no-fly zone will also be put in place to protect delegates.

(Reporting by John Revill and Arnd Wiegmann; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

