AntiCancer Invents New Method to Implant Patient Tumors in Mice Resulting in Almost a 100% Establishment Rate with the Goal of Individualizing Therapy for Every Cancer Patient

AntiCancer, Inc., a world-leading laboratory of mouse models of patient cancer, including its proprietary patient-derived orthotopic xenograft (PDOX®) model, has made a major breakthrough to increase the establishment rate of patient tumors in mouse models. The method is a radical new technique to implant patient tumors such that they almost always grow in the transplanted mice.

“We have developed a way to replicate the environment of the patient tumor in 'nude' mice, which are the classic mice for growing patient tumors,” said Robert M. Hoffman, Founder of AntiCancer, Inc. “The patient’s tumor then has optimal conditions to grow in the mouse. Our method should allow almost every cancer patient to have their own mouse model to individualize their therapy. Previously, many cancer types and subtypes as well as low-grade or pretreated tumors had low establishment rates, which limited the utility of mouse models, but this problem should be overcome now due to AntiCancer’s new development.”

AntiCancer’s new implantation method will enable the development of large banks of cryopreserved patient tumors which have grown in mice and have therefore become immortalized for future growth in mice to find optimal therapy for each patient as well as for discovery of novel improved therapy. AntiCancer has a pending patent application on its new method.

AntiCancer has invented and developed mouse models of patient cancer for 30 years, including its state-of-the-art PDOX® model, which enables the patient tumor to replicate its behavior in the mouse, such as metastasis and drug response. AntiCancer’s other mouse models include AngioMouse® to study angiogenesis, StromaMouse® to study tumor stroma, and MetaMouse® to study tumor metastasis, all effected by AntiCancer’s proprietary imaging technology. AntiCancer has published approximately 500 scientific papers on its mouse models, including more than 100 on its PDOX® model.

AntiCancer, founded in 1984, also develops hair-associated pluripotent (HAP) stem cells for regenerative medicine, bacterial therapy of cancer, oral recombinant methioninase to treat cancer, diabetes, obesity, hyperhomocystenemia, and for life extension. AntiCancer is a world-leading pre-clinical contract research organization and the inventor of the most sensitive imaging method for small animals.

AntiCancer’s world headquarters are in San Diego, with branches in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Nanjing.

