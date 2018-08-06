AntiCancer Invents New Method to Implant Patient Tumors in Mice Resulting in Almost a 100% Establishment Rate with the Goal of Individualizing Therapy for Every Cancer Patient

AntiCancer, Inc., a world-leading laboratory of mouse models of patient
cancer, including its proprietary patient-derived orthotopic xenograft
(PDOX®) model, has made a major breakthrough to increase the
establishment rate of patient tumors in mouse models. The method is a
radical new technique to implant patient tumors such that they almost
always grow in the transplanted mice.
“We have developed a way to replicate the environment of the patient
tumor in 'nude' mice, which are the classic mice for growing patient
tumors,” said Robert M. Hoffman, Founder of AntiCancer, Inc. “The
patient’s tumor then has optimal conditions to grow in the mouse. Our
method should allow almost every cancer patient to have their own mouse
model to individualize their therapy. Previously, many cancer types and
subtypes as well as low-grade or pretreated tumors had low establishment
rates, which limited the utility of mouse models, but this problem
should be overcome now due to AntiCancer’s new development.”
AntiCancer’s new implantation method will enable the development of
large banks of cryopreserved patient tumors which have grown in mice and
have therefore become immortalized for future growth in mice to find
optimal therapy for each patient as well as for discovery of novel
improved therapy. AntiCancer has a pending patent application on its new
method.
AntiCancer has invented and developed mouse models of patient cancer for
30 years, including its state-of-the-art PDOX® model, which enables the
patient tumor to replicate its behavior in the mouse, such as metastasis
and drug response. AntiCancer’s other mouse models include AngioMouse®
to study angiogenesis, StromaMouse® to study tumor stroma, and
MetaMouse® to study tumor metastasis, all effected by AntiCancer’s
proprietary imaging technology. AntiCancer has published approximately
500 scientific papers on its mouse models, including more than 100 on
its PDOX® model.
AntiCancer, founded in 1984, also develops hair-associated pluripotent
(HAP) stem cells for regenerative medicine, bacterial therapy of cancer,
oral recombinant methioninase to treat cancer, diabetes, obesity,
hyperhomocystenemia, and for life extension. AntiCancer is a
world-leading pre-clinical contract research organization and the
inventor of the most sensitive imaging method for small animals.
AntiCancer’s world headquarters are in San Diego, with branches in
Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Nanjing.
