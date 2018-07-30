Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aon Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

LONDON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2018.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
312-381-3310
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Donna Mirandola
Vice President, Global External Communications
312-381-1532

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-declares-quarterly-dividend-300688726.html

SOURCE Aon plc


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pSUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23pBarnhart to Purchase Selinsky Force’s Rigging, Hauling and Crane Service
BU
11:22pCATERPILLAR : Purchase of a new Caterpillar or John Deere backhoe
AQ
11:22pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Summary of the Decisions 171st EGM
PU
11:22pQUAKER CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
11:22pTENABLE : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
11:22pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Elects Susan E. Skerritt to its Board of Directors
PU
11:21pPROTEO : Electronic Order No 108/18 - Case No. 64553/18 - PURCHASE OFFER (OC) N 030030000012018OC00113, whose purpose is the hiring of a specialized company to provide monthly and corrective preventive maintenance services for the Security System - Deteco, Proteo
AQ
11:21pWater meters
AQ
11:21pMIDSOUTH BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.