Aon Revises Quarterly Dividend

07/31/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

LONDON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares will be payable to shareholders of record on August 10, 2018, not shareholders of record on August 1, 2018 as previously announced by the Company.  The dividend is payable August 15, 2018.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
312-381-3310
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Donna Mirandola
Vice President, Global External Communications
312-381-1532

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-revises-quarterly-dividend-300689425.html

SOURCE Aon plc


© PRNewswire 2018
