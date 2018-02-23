Apellis Pharmaceuticals : February 23, 2018 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CRESTWOOD, Ky. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Apellis' management will participate in the BTIG 2018 Healthcare Conference being held February 26, 2018 to March 2, 2018 in Snowbird, UT. There will be no formal presentation or webcast, due to the format of this event.



Apellis CEO and co-founder Cedric Francois, MD, PhD, will provide a company overview at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 4:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

The Cowen presentation will be available via live webcast from the 'Events and Presentations' page of the 'Investors and Media' section of the Company's website at http://www.apellis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

