Apex Transforms Mobile Order Pick-Up With The First, Heated, Self-Serve, Automated Pick-Up Station

05/21/2018 | 04:14pm CEST

Breakthrough Technology Solves Restaurant and Foodservice Issues, Takes Customer Experience to Next Level

Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies is using self-serve automation to redefine the concept of speed, convenience and efficiency for the restaurant and foodservice industries, as well as their time-starved customers. The Apex Hot-Holding Device™ is the first, heated order pick-up station using self-serve automation technology. It is on display in booth 5870 at the 2018 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, in booth 5870, through May 22nd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005677/en/

Apex Hot-Holding Device™ is the first, heated order pick-up station using self-serve automation tech ...

Apex Hot-Holding Device™ is the first, heated order pick-up station using self-serve automation technology. It is on display at the 2018 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, in booth 5870, through May 22nd. The Apex Hot-Holding Device has an innovative, two-sided design for rear loading of orders. This allows employees to focus on order preparation while giving mobile order customers an instantly-recognizable destination to quickly and easily pick up their orders. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The instant, overwhelming popularity of mobile order and pay apps and online ordering has created significant order pick-up issues for the restaurant and foodservice industries,” said Kent Savage, Apex founder and CEO. “As QSRs look for a solution that makes order pick-up as easy as mobile order and pay, we knew the solution must address employee- and customer-facing issues.”

The Apex Hot-Holding Device, has an innovative, two-sided design for rear loading of orders. This allows employees to focus on order preparation while giving mobile order customers an instantly-recognizable destination to quickly and easily pick up their orders. This pioneering device eliminates issues caused by increased order throughput and an unclear, inconsistent experience for mobile order customers.

Problem-Solving Technology Co-Developed with Little Caesars

Apex co-developed this breakthrough technology with Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world. Little Caesars recently unveiled its proprietary Pizza Portal as part of RESERVE-N-READY, its new mobile order pick-up program.

The Apex Hot-Holding Device pairs easily with existing mobile apps, allowing customers to order and pay using their smartphone. As finished orders are placed in one of its heated compartments, a notification is automatically triggered. This alerts the customer their food is ready and gives them a custom code. Upon arrival, customers skip the line and go to the Hot-Holding Device to input their code. Their secure compartment opens automatically getting the customer in and out of the store in seconds.

In addition to pizza, the Apex Hot-Holding Device is ideal for a variety of hot food, including chicken, ribs, prepared meals and more.

Fast, Simple & Convenient Mobile Order Pick-Up

Most of the restaurant and foodservice industries’ mobile order and pay programs do not consider how store operations will handle additional order throughput. As a result, mobile order pick-up service can be inefficient, requiring multiple employee touches. And mobile order customers are often unsure of how to pick up their order. Combined with in-store customer traffic, this leads to congestion, line anxiety and lost sales.

See firsthand how the Apex Hot-Holding Device helps restaurants and foodservice brands takeout the line during the NRA Show at booth 5870 or online. And to follow our coverage of the NRA Show, look for #NRAShow18 across our LinkedIn and Twitter feeds.

Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies is the world’s leading provider of self-serve automation for use in retail, restaurants and the foodservice industries. Our Hot-Holding Devices takeout the line to help our customers provide a fast, no-wait experience. With world headquarters in Mason, Ohio, Apex has offices in Australia, Germany, Poland, the UK and Latin America. To learn more about Apex, visit us online at https://www.apexsupplychain.com/Foodservice.


