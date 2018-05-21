Apex Transforms Mobile Order Pick-Up With The First, Heated, Self-Serve, Automated Pick-Up Station

Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies™ is using self-serve
automation to redefine the concept of speed, convenience and efficiency
for the restaurant and foodservice industries, as well as their
time-starved customers. The Apex Hot-Holding Device™ is the first,
heated order pick-up station using self-serve automation technology. It
is on display in booth 5870 at the 2018 National Restaurant Association
(NRA) Show, in booth 5870, through May 22nd.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005677/en/
“The instant, overwhelming popularity of mobile order and pay apps and
online ordering has created significant order pick-up issues for the
restaurant and foodservice industries,” said Kent Savage, Apex founder
and CEO. “As QSRs look for a solution that makes order pick-up as easy
as mobile order and pay, we knew the solution must address employee- and
customer-facing issues.”
The Apex Hot-Holding Device, has an innovative, two-sided design for
rear loading of orders. This allows employees to focus on order
preparation while giving mobile order customers an
instantly-recognizable destination to quickly and easily pick up their
orders. This pioneering device eliminates issues caused by increased
order throughput and an unclear, inconsistent experience for mobile
order customers.
Problem-Solving Technology Co-Developed with Little Caesars
Apex co-developed this breakthrough technology with Little Caesars, the
third largest pizza chain in the world. Little Caesars recently unveiled
its proprietary Pizza Portal as part of RESERVE-N-READY, its new mobile
order pick-up program.
The Apex Hot-Holding Device pairs easily with existing mobile apps,
allowing customers to order and pay using their smartphone. As finished
orders are placed in one of its heated compartments, a notification is
automatically triggered. This alerts the customer their food is ready
and gives them a custom code. Upon arrival, customers skip the line and
go to the Hot-Holding Device to input their code. Their secure
compartment opens automatically getting the customer in and out of the
store in seconds.
In addition to pizza, the Apex Hot-Holding Device is ideal for a variety
of hot food, including chicken, ribs, prepared meals and more.
Fast, Simple & Convenient Mobile Order Pick-Up
Most of the restaurant and foodservice industries’ mobile order and pay
programs do not consider how store operations will handle additional
order throughput. As a result, mobile order pick-up service can be
inefficient, requiring multiple employee touches. And mobile order
customers are often unsure of how to pick up their order. Combined with
in-store customer traffic, this leads to congestion, line anxiety and
lost sales.
See firsthand how the Apex Hot-Holding Device helps restaurants and
foodservice brands takeout the line during the NRA Show at booth 5870 or online.
Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies is the world’s leading provider
of self-serve automation for use in retail, restaurants and the
foodservice industries. Our Hot-Holding Devices takeout the line to help
our customers provide a fast, no-wait experience. With world
headquarters in Mason, Ohio, Apex has offices in Australia, Germany,
Poland, the UK and Latin America. To learn more about Apex, visit us
online at https://www.apexsupplychain.com/Foodservice.
