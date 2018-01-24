AppRiver welcomes Kevin Hatch as Chief Financial Officer

Gulf Breeze, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppRiver, a leading cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services provider, today named Kevin Hatch will take over the role of Chief Financial Officer.

“Kevin is a great match for AppRiver, with extensive experience in all aspects of financial management, including business acquisitions,” said Michael Murdoch, AppRiver President & CEO. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, and will help AppRiver position itself well for additional future growth.”

Hatch is a veteran financial professional with 15 years of experience as an executive across multiple industries. For the past six years, he has served as Finance Director/CFO with the Marlin Operations Group.

“AppRiver has the potential to become a giant in the security and productivity software-as-a-service space,” Hatch said. “I’m excited about the helping the company accelerate its growth and expansion – and very pleased to join a team with such a phenomenal culture.”

Before joining Marlin, Hatch served as director of KPMG’s Transaction and Advisory practice providing financial, transition and operational support to private equity and corporate clients. Previously, he worked within KPMG’s Assurance practice where he performed financial statement audits for public and private organizations in the software, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer products and engineering verticals. Hatch also has served on the Board of Directors for several different companies.

Hatch holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and Accounting from Fort Lewis College and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Doug Coleman, who has served as AppRiver’s CFO since 2015, will take on a new role Vice President of Finance.

About AppRiver

AppRiver offers cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services to over 60,000 companies worldwide. Launched in 2002, with spam and virus filtering s its flagship service, AppRiver has since added web malware protection, email encryption, secure archiving, and email continuity to its suite of security services. The company also has established itself among the world’s top providers of Office 365 and Secure Hosted Exchange mailboxes. All services are offered on a pay-as-you-use basis backed by its, fully supported and award-winning 24/7 white-glove Phenomenal Care™ customer service. AppRiver is headquartered in Gulf Breeze, Florida and maintains offices in Georgia, Texas, New York, Switzerland and Spain. For more information, please visit www.appriver.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81fdf67b-8a70-4fe2-9c19-e0988356e658

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c62376c-8500-4fc2-87a1-65f1fdd05112

