Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AppTek : Awarded Strategic U.S. Government Contract for Machine Translation in Support of U.S. Army

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 03:09pm CEST

Department of the Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Grounds (Belvoir Division) selects AppTek for $1.5M Contract for Machine Foreign Language Translation System (MFLTS)

AppTek, the leading speech recognition and machine translation provider, today announced that the U.S. Army has chosen AppTek’s Machine Translation software, support and engineering services for its digitized foreign language translation needs, following an open market bid for the best technical and value offering. The Army requires a stable platform that is trained to multiple linguistic domains, and will apply AppTek’s technology in a variety of settings.

Using AppTek, the Army will benefit from accurate, automated translation to and from English and a breadth of other languages. AppTek’s continuous learning system, which integrates proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, will provide the Army with greater speed and accuracy of translation, including custom vocabularies and dialects for each designated language.

The Army is a long-time leader in developing and deploying automated Machine Translation and language technologies for use in humanitarian relief, situational awareness and defense-related missions. As such, their choice of AppTek attests to the world-class technology capabilities and value that AppTek delivers.

“We are honored to win this important contract, which will help the Army further its mission in critical theaters of operation,” said AppTek CEO Mudar Yaghi. “The Army has long been at the forefront of developing and deploying Machine Translation capabilities; their choice of AppTek affirms our platform’s superior performance, and demonstrates the Army’s desire to move forward with a leading-edge provider who can deliver the performance and quality the Army mission relentlessly demands.”

For over twenty five years, AppTek is known for its superior advanced text and natural language capabilities, including the first hybrid machine translation system, and now deep learning and neural networks for both Machine Translation and Automatic Speech Recognition. The combination of both speech and text provides AppTek users with a total suite of communication and language analysis capabilities. The use of artificial intelligence provides an even greater level of translation speed, accuracy and continuous learning.

About AppTek

As a pioneer in Automatic Speech Recognition and Machine Translation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, AppTek partners with its customers to provide solutions focused on closed captioning and subtitling, call center content discovery and mobile intelligent voice agents. In today’s hyper-connected and data-rich marketplace, enterprises are seeking to drive revenue, save costs and increase productivity. Customers rely on AppTek to solve for these issues by delivering the market’s most robust speech technology solutions focused on mining for business insights, ensuring compliance and delivering value across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pPIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Investor Call and Corporate Update on August 9, 2018
AQ
03:19pUNISYNC : Reports q3 financial results
AQ
03:19pCLEARFORD WATER : Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018 and Continued Expansion of its Business through Acquisition of Private Utility Assets
AQ
03:19pCATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018
AQ
03:19pREDHILL BIOPHARMA : Elaborates on its Announced Positive Top-Line Results from Phase III Study of RHB-104 in Crohn's Disease
AQ
03:19pALKEM LABORATORIES - INVITE FOR Q1FY19 CONFERENCE CALL AT 5 : 00pm 1ST, August 10th, 2018
AQ
03:19pCANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Receives Final Licensing Approval for Two Managed Dispensaries in Maryland
AQ
03:19pLHC : finalizes joint venture agreements in Nevada and Missouri
AQ
03:19pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo for the Adjuvant Treatment of Adult Patients
AQ
03:19pZAFGEN : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3AGEAS : AGEAS : A deluge of news in busy trading week
4LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle
5LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.