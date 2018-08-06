AppTek : Awarded Strategic U.S. Government Contract for Machine Translation in Support of U.S. Army

AppTek,
the leading speech recognition and machine translation provider, today
announced that the U.S. Army has chosen AppTek’s Machine Translation
software, support and engineering services for its digitized foreign
language translation needs, following an open market bid for the best
technical and value offering. The Army requires a stable platform that
is trained to multiple linguistic domains, and will apply AppTek’s
technology in a variety of settings.
Using AppTek, the Army will benefit from accurate, automated translation
to and from English and a breadth of other languages. AppTek’s
continuous learning system, which integrates proprietary Artificial
Intelligence (AI) technology, will provide the Army with greater speed
and accuracy of translation, including custom vocabularies and dialects
for each designated language.
The Army is a long-time leader in developing and deploying automated
Machine Translation and language technologies for use in humanitarian
relief, situational awareness and defense-related missions. As such,
their choice of AppTek attests to the world-class technology
capabilities and value that AppTek delivers.
“We are honored to win this important contract, which will help the Army
further its mission in critical theaters of operation,” said AppTek CEO
Mudar Yaghi. “The Army has long been at the forefront of developing and
deploying Machine Translation capabilities; their choice of AppTek
affirms our platform’s superior performance, and demonstrates the Army’s
desire to move forward with a leading-edge provider who can deliver the
performance and quality the Army mission relentlessly demands.”
For over twenty five years, AppTek is known for its superior advanced
text and natural language capabilities, including the first hybrid
machine translation system, and now deep learning and neural networks
for both Machine Translation and Automatic Speech Recognition. The
combination of both speech and text provides AppTek users with a total
suite of communication and language analysis capabilities. The use of
artificial intelligence provides an even greater level of translation
speed, accuracy and continuous learning.
About AppTek
As a pioneer in Automatic Speech Recognition and Machine Translation,
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, AppTek partners with its
customers to provide solutions focused on closed captioning and
subtitling, call center content discovery and mobile intelligent voice
agents. In today’s hyper-connected and data-rich marketplace,
enterprises are seeking to drive revenue, save costs and increase
productivity. Customers rely on AppTek to solve for these issues by
delivering the market’s most robust speech technology solutions focused
on mining for business insights, ensuring compliance and delivering
value across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com.
