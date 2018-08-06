AppTek : Awarded Strategic U.S. Government Contract for Machine Translation in Support of U.S. Army

Department of the Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Grounds (Belvoir Division) selects AppTek for $1.5M Contract for Machine Foreign Language Translation System (MFLTS)

AppTek, the leading speech recognition and machine translation provider, today announced that the U.S. Army has chosen AppTek’s Machine Translation software, support and engineering services for its digitized foreign language translation needs, following an open market bid for the best technical and value offering. The Army requires a stable platform that is trained to multiple linguistic domains, and will apply AppTek’s technology in a variety of settings.

Using AppTek, the Army will benefit from accurate, automated translation to and from English and a breadth of other languages. AppTek’s continuous learning system, which integrates proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, will provide the Army with greater speed and accuracy of translation, including custom vocabularies and dialects for each designated language.

The Army is a long-time leader in developing and deploying automated Machine Translation and language technologies for use in humanitarian relief, situational awareness and defense-related missions. As such, their choice of AppTek attests to the world-class technology capabilities and value that AppTek delivers.

“We are honored to win this important contract, which will help the Army further its mission in critical theaters of operation,” said AppTek CEO Mudar Yaghi. “The Army has long been at the forefront of developing and deploying Machine Translation capabilities; their choice of AppTek affirms our platform’s superior performance, and demonstrates the Army’s desire to move forward with a leading-edge provider who can deliver the performance and quality the Army mission relentlessly demands.”

For over twenty five years, AppTek is known for its superior advanced text and natural language capabilities, including the first hybrid machine translation system, and now deep learning and neural networks for both Machine Translation and Automatic Speech Recognition. The combination of both speech and text provides AppTek users with a total suite of communication and language analysis capabilities. The use of artificial intelligence provides an even greater level of translation speed, accuracy and continuous learning.

