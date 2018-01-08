AppViewX : Tops Milestone Year with Plans to Accelerate Growth

AppViewX, a global leader in the management, automation, and
orchestration of network services, today announced 56% bookings growth
for the calendar year ending December 31, 2017. The company has seen a
monumental growth of 422% in its annual subscription revenue, along with
a 576% increase in its pipeline in 2017.
AppViewX has also opened its second office in the east coast in New York
City, in addition to its existing Raleigh office. The New York City
office is part of the company’s continued efforts to address regional
sales opportunities and better serve client needs.
2017 has seen AppViewX make great strides in launching new product
innovations:
-
AVX 12.x: An enhanced modular and micro-service based platform
architecture
-
Visual Workflow: An intuitive and visual system for designing
self-serviceable, event-driven, intelligent, and automated workflows
-
AppVision: A new and compelling app-centric topology view for managing
application and network infrastructure services as well as initiating
role-based automated workflows
-
SSH key management and automation
-
Additional ADC services: Amazon Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), HA
Proxy, NGINX, and F5 BIG-IQ
AppViewX has won multiple awards and recognitions that include the
following:
AppViewX also announced the appointment of Founder and Chairman, Anand
Purusothaman, as its CEO. He succeeds Manuel Rivelo, who will continue
to drive strategy as an advisor and member of the Board of Directors.
Manuel Rivelo said, “I am extremely proud of the achievements made by
the AppViewX team in the last two years. I am excited to continue to
support the company and help them further succeed in the future.”
“We have grown immensely in the last two years,” said Anand
Purusothaman, CEO at AppViewX. "We expect further acceleration this year
as we help global enterprises digitally transform their network and
security operations. Now is a very exciting time for AppViewX.”
AppViewX demerged from parent company Payoda in early 2017 and has been
operating as a separate entity. The company has approximately 100 global
account wins to date.
About AppViewX:
AppViewX is a global leader in the management, automation and
orchestration of network services in brownfield and greenfield data
centers. The AppViewX Platform helps network operations (NetOps) adapt
to technology and process demands, such as agile, DevOps, IoT, cloud,
and software-defined infrastructure. AppViewX delivers greater business
agility and efficiency at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.appviewx.com.
