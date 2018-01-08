AppViewX : Tops Milestone Year with Plans to Accelerate Growth

Expands footprint in the U.S. with its new office in New York City

AppViewX, a global leader in the management, automation, and orchestration of network services, today announced 56% bookings growth for the calendar year ending December 31, 2017. The company has seen a monumental growth of 422% in its annual subscription revenue, along with a 576% increase in its pipeline in 2017.

AppViewX has also opened its second office in the east coast in New York City, in addition to its existing Raleigh office. The New York City office is part of the company’s continued efforts to address regional sales opportunities and better serve client needs.

2017 has seen AppViewX make great strides in launching new product innovations:

AVX 12.x: An enhanced modular and micro-service based platform architecture

Visual Workflow: An intuitive and visual system for designing self-serviceable, event-driven, intelligent, and automated workflows

AppVision: A new and compelling app-centric topology view for managing application and network infrastructure services as well as initiating role-based automated workflows

SSH key management and automation

Additional ADC services: Amazon Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), HA Proxy, NGINX, and F5 BIG-IQ

AppViewX has won multiple awards and recognitions that include the following:

AppViewX also announced the appointment of Founder and Chairman, Anand Purusothaman, as its CEO. He succeeds Manuel Rivelo, who will continue to drive strategy as an advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

Manuel Rivelo said, “I am extremely proud of the achievements made by the AppViewX team in the last two years. I am excited to continue to support the company and help them further succeed in the future.”

“We have grown immensely in the last two years,” said Anand Purusothaman, CEO at AppViewX. "We expect further acceleration this year as we help global enterprises digitally transform their network and security operations. Now is a very exciting time for AppViewX.”

AppViewX demerged from parent company Payoda in early 2017 and has been operating as a separate entity. The company has approximately 100 global account wins to date.

