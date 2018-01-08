Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AppViewX : Tops Milestone Year with Plans to Accelerate Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 12:02pm EST

Expands footprint in the U.S. with its new office in New York City

AppViewX, a global leader in the management, automation, and orchestration of network services, today announced 56% bookings growth for the calendar year ending December 31, 2017. The company has seen a monumental growth of 422% in its annual subscription revenue, along with a 576% increase in its pipeline in 2017.

AppViewX has also opened its second office in the east coast in New York City, in addition to its existing Raleigh office. The New York City office is part of the company’s continued efforts to address regional sales opportunities and better serve client needs.

2017 has seen AppViewX make great strides in launching new product innovations:

  • AVX 12.x: An enhanced modular and micro-service based platform architecture
  • Visual Workflow: An intuitive and visual system for designing self-serviceable, event-driven, intelligent, and automated workflows
  • AppVision: A new and compelling app-centric topology view for managing application and network infrastructure services as well as initiating role-based automated workflows
  • SSH key management and automation
  • Additional ADC services: Amazon Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), HA Proxy, NGINX, and F5 BIG-IQ

AppViewX has won multiple awards and recognitions that include the following:

AppViewX also announced the appointment of Founder and Chairman, Anand Purusothaman, as its CEO. He succeeds Manuel Rivelo, who will continue to drive strategy as an advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

Manuel Rivelo said, “I am extremely proud of the achievements made by the AppViewX team in the last two years. I am excited to continue to support the company and help them further succeed in the future.”

“We have grown immensely in the last two years,” said Anand Purusothaman, CEO at AppViewX. "We expect further acceleration this year as we help global enterprises digitally transform their network and security operations. Now is a very exciting time for AppViewX.”

AppViewX demerged from parent company Payoda in early 2017 and has been operating as a separate entity. The company has approximately 100 global account wins to date.

About AppViewX:

AppViewX is a global leader in the management, automation and orchestration of network services in brownfield and greenfield data centers. The AppViewX Platform helps network operations (NetOps) adapt to technology and process demands, such as agile, DevOps, IoT, cloud, and software-defined infrastructure. AppViewX delivers greater business agility and efficiency at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.appviewx.com.

Follow AppViewX:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19p BOYD GAMING : Gaelic Storm to Perform at Mississippi Moon Bar March 8
12:18p Oil little changed as rising U.S. output offset OPEC worries
12:18p ALSTOM : Gets EUR100 Million Contract to Supply Trains to French Regions
12:18p BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : New Study Shows the Lasting Impact of Tuition Assistance
12:18p AIR LIQUIDE : Availability of the Pre-Full Year 2017 Results Communication
12:17p CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Portfolio Update
12:16p E.ON to sell remaining Uniper stake to Fortum for $4.5 bln
12:16p IPSOS : South Africans a miserable lot, says research
12:16p INTEL : CEO Brian Krzanich Investigated By Block & Leviton LLP For Securities Fraud - CEO Sold $39 Million In Intel Stock Before Telling The Public About Major Flaws In Intel Processors
12:15p PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM INFRMG : presents energy solutions at E-world 2018
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015 as autos' rally continues
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Ablynx shares soar after rejects Novo Nordisk's $3.1 billion bid
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2017 AND F..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.