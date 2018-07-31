Log in
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo : Extraordinary Announcement - Treasury share transactions

07/31/2018 | 11:38am CEST

Budapest, July 31, 2018

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transactions

Pursuant to Article 55 and 56 of the CXX Law of 2001 on Capital Markets and to its disclosure obligation laid down in the Finance Ministry's 24/2008 regulation as of August 15, Appeninn Plc. (headquarters: 59. Andrássy út, Budapest, 1062, hereinafter: The Issuer) hereby informs the actors of the money and capital markets as follows:

Felhévíz-Appen Ltd. (as the subsidiary of Appeninn Plc) has obtained ownership of 41,328 APPENINN shares (ISIN: HU0000102132) as the result of closing of a transaction concluded in 2016 by Felhévíz-Appen Ltd. over-the-counter.

Consequently the number of Appeninn Holding's own shares has increased to 0.17%. Accordingly, the total number of treasury shares at Appeninn Holding increased to 81,514 shares.

Appeninn Plc.

Board of directors

__________________________________________________________________________________

Appeninn Plc.

1062 Budapest

Andrássy út 59.www.appeninnholding.com

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:37:08 UTC
