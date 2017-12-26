Apple drags Wall Street lower

Apple will slash its sales forecast for its flagship phone in the current quarter to 30 million units, down from what it said was an initial plan of 50 million units, Taiwan's Economic Daily reported, citing unidentified sources.

That, along with some bearish brokerage calls on iPhone X demand, put its shares on track for their worst single-day percentage fall since Aug. 10.

Shares of companies that supply parts to Apple, including Broadcom (>> Broadcom Limited), Skyworks Solutions (>> Skyworks Solutions), Finisar (>> Finisar Corporation) and Lumentum Holdings (>> Lumentum Holdings Inc), fell between 1.8 percent and 3.5 percent.

The S&P technology index <.SPLRCT> fell 0.9 percent, the only loser among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

Most markets around the world, including parts of Europe and Asia, were shut on Tuesday. Trading volumes are also expected to be light in the holiday week.

"It's going to be slow trading for most of the week. A market that's going to stay within a trading range, we could have a plus or a negative day, but nothing exciting," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was down 8.32 points, or 0.03 percent, at 24,745.74 and the S&P 500 <.SPX> was down 2.4 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,680.94.

The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> was down 29.11 points, or 0.42 percent, at 6,930.86.

Sucampo Pharma (>> Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) surged 6 percent after Mallinckrodt (>> Mallinckrodt PLC) said it would acquire the drugmaker for $1.2 billion, to gain access to its constipation drug Amitiza. Mallinckrodt shares rose 4.3 percent.

Bitcoin <BTC=BTSP> traded up more than 12 percent at $15,715 recovering from last week's selloff, which saw the cryptocurrency fall below $12,000.

Shares of Riot Blockchain (>> Riot Blockchain Inc), Longfin Corp (>> Longfin Corp) and Overstock.com (>> Overstock.com Inc) rose between 3 percent and 17 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,369 to 1,125. On the Nasdaq, 1,267 issues fell and 1,036 advanced.

By Sruthi Shankar

