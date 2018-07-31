Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apple earnings beat expectations as it sells pricier iPhones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 10:52pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen outside Austria's first Apple store during a media preview in Vienna

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday posted quarterly results that topped Wall Street targets and forecast revenue in the current quarter above expectations, driven by sales of higher-priced iPhones and revenue from services like the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud.

Apple beat sales estimates in part by selling fewer but pricier iPhones than analysts expected. The company sold 41.3 million units, below expectations of 41.8 million units.

The average iPhone selling price hit $724, beating analyst expectations of $694, according to data from FactSet. Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters that customers were buying costlier models and the $999 iPhone X was the quarter's best seller.

Apple posted third-quarter revenue of $53.3 billion and profits of $2.34 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $52.3 billion and $2.18 per share, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Apple shares rose 2.3 percent to $194.63 in after-hours trading.

The world's most valuable technology company also forecast revenue of $60 billion to $62 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, which will include early sales of soon-to-be-announced phone models, beating the $59.6 billion analysts expected, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As smartphone buying has plateaued, Apple has extended its iPhone line with both pricier and cheaper versions, from the iPhone X to the lowest priced $349 iPhone SE. It has also soothed investor concerns with a $100 billion stock buyback program and promises of growth from services such as streaming music and video, where Apple faces competition from rivals including Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc.

But several of Apple's services do not face strong rivals. Maestri told Reuters that sales from Apple Care, the company's warranty offering, were up 27 percent versus a year ago, though the company did not disclose a dollar figure for sales.

Apple was largely spared in last week's tech sector sell-off when shares of Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Netflix fell sharply on concerns about their future growth. With a market capitalization of more than $900 billion, Apple is tickling at the title of world's first trillion-dollar company.

Apple's biggest selling products do not yet face duties stemming from the U.S.-China trade disputes, but President Donald Trump has threatened hundreds of billions of further tariffs whose product categories have not yet been enumerated.

But one of the categories potentially affected by tariffs is the Apple Watch, which is one of Apple's growth drivers. Maestri told Reuters that the company's so-called "wearables" business - which includes the Apple Watch and its AirPods headphones, among other items - has generated $10 billion in sales in the past 10 quarters and saw sales increase 60 percent in the most recent quarter.

"We are not able to catch up to demand yet and continue to add capacity for the AirPods," Maestri said.

Apple's margins are facing pressure as it moves to put pricier components, such as OLED displays that show more vivid colors, into its products. The company said it expects gross margins of 38 percent to 38.5 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with analyst expectations of 38.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Analysts are also closely watching Apple's operating expenses, which have been increasing as its research and development costs outpace its revenue growth.

Services revenue was $9.5 billion, beating analyst expectations of $9.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The revenue included $236 million from resolving lawsuits such as Apple's long-running dispute with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Apple said it expects operating expenses of $7.95 billion to $8.05 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analyst estimates of $7.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.89% 172.58 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
NETFLIX 0.74% 337.45 Delayed Quote.74.49%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 3.42% 182.83 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TWITTER INC 1.56% 31.87 Delayed Quote.30.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26pPandora wins more paid subscribers, posts smaller quarterly loss
RE
05:19pHome Price Gains Held Steady in May -- S&P Case-Shiller -- Update
DJ
05:03pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council 2048 Committee Holds Informal Consultations to Hear Briefing by Its Chair on His Visit to Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, from 25 to 29 June 2018
PU
04:59pOil posts biggest monthly loss since 2016 as OPEC boosts output
RE
04:55pMoran handed torch for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid
RE
04:55pWall St. bounces back, led by industrials
RE
04:52pApple earnings beat expectations as it sells pricier iPhones
RE
04:43pMexico says dispute resolution, autos and sunset clause key to NAFTA deal
RE
04:43pU.S. Seeks to Avoid a Pakistan Bailout That Would Repay China
DJ
04:38pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Seeking a Few Good Leaders for Action Teams, Committees
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
2CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW to Build New EUR1 Billion Production Facility in Hun..
5UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.