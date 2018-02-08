Aptilo Networks : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/Aptilo/
About Aptilo Networks
Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage
data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control
and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become
synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in
large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries,
and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006485/en/