Aptilo Networks : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/08/2018 | 10:58pm CET

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/Aptilo/

Company:     Aptilo Networks
Booth/Stand: 5G66
Event: Mobile World Congress 2018
Feb 26 - Mar 1, 2018
Barcelona, ES
Web:

https://www.aptilo.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Aptilo

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Aptilo

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aptilo-networks/

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT.


© Business Wire 2018
