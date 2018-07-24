Aqualis : Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

Asker, 24 July 2018: The following primary insiders have purchased shares in Aqualis ASA

Reuben Segal, COO, acquired 2,661 shares at an average purchase price of NOK 4,60 per share (through his wholly owned company AmAn Marine Limited). Following this transaction Reuben Segal holds 1 266 530 shares in total.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and financial media

Kim Boman, CFO, Aqualis ASA

Telephone: +47 959 63 912

Email: [email protected]

Other media enquiries

Endre Johansen, Corporate Communications AS

Telephone: +47 41 61 06 05

Email: [email protected]

