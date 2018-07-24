Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aqualis : Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:58am CEST

Asker, 24 July 2018: The following primary insiders have purchased shares in Aqualis ASA

Reuben Segal, COO, acquired 2,661 shares at an average purchase price of NOK 4,60 per share (through his wholly owned company AmAn Marine Limited). Following this transaction Reuben Segal holds 1 266 530 shares in total.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and financial media

Kim Boman, CFO, Aqualis ASA
Telephone: +47 959 63 912
Email: [email protected]

Other media enquiries

Endre Johansen, Corporate Communications AS
Telephone: +47 41 61 06 05
Email: [email protected]

About Aqualis ASA

Aqualis ASA (OSE: Aqua) is a public company that, through its subsidiaries and associates, offers energy consultancy services to the offshore oil, gas and renewables sectors globally. The group employs experienced consultants across 17 offices in 14 countries worldwide. Aqualis ASA operates under two different brands: Aqualis Offshore and Offshore Wind Consultants. Aqualis Offshore is a specialised offshore marine and engineering consultancy firm, focusing on the shallow and deep-water offshore segments of the oil and gas industry. Offshore Wind Consultants is a globally focused consultancy providing independent services to the offshore renewables industry.

Disclaimer

Aqualis ASA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aDTE ENERGY : planning wind energy project in southern Michigan
AQ
10:24aPEPTRON : Repurposing a GLP-1 diabetes drug to slow Parkinsons disease
AQ
10:24aPULMATRIX : Announces the Formation of the Pulmazole Clinical Advisory Board to Support Future Development
AQ
10:24aMACQUARIE : Siemens Gamesa wins order for a 235-MW onshore project in Sweden
AQ
10:24aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM cuts manpower from its Singapore Technology Park
AQ
10:24aSAUDI TELECOM SJSC : STC trains Saudis in cybersecurity
AQ
10:24aAT&T : Deploys Band 14 Spectrum in FirstNet Build
AQ
10:24aALLERGAN : receives FDA support for Major Depressive Disorder drug
AQ
10:24aPUBLICIS GROUPE : Health Acquires Data Analytics Firm Payer Sciences
AQ
10:23aTATE AND LYLE : & Lyle encourages dialogue on fibre at customer seminar
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
5ADECCO GROUP : ADECCO : Dutch staffing company Randstad's profits beat expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.