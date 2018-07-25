Aquestive Therapeutics : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WARREN, N.J., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $67,500,000. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Aquestive Therapeutics. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 675,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Aquestive Therapeutics' common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 25, 2018 under the ticker symbol "AQST."

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Wedbush PacGrow and JMP Securities are acting as co-lead managers for this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2018. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Telephone: (800) 414-3627, Email: [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Telephone: (877) 822-4089, Email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. Aquestive Therapeutics has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of CNS diseases, and is working to advance orally-administered complex molecules that it believes can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. As the leader in developing and delivering drugs via its PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive Therapeutics also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms.

