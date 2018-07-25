Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aquestive Therapeutics : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 01:55am CEST

WARREN, N.J., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $67,500,000. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Aquestive Therapeutics. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 675,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Aquestive Therapeutics' common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 25, 2018 under the ticker symbol "AQST."

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Wedbush PacGrow and JMP Securities are acting as co-lead managers for this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2018. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Telephone: (800) 414-3627, Email: [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Telephone: (877) 822-4089, Email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. Aquestive Therapeutics has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of CNS diseases, and is working to advance orally-administered complex molecules that it believes can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. As the leader in developing and delivering drugs via its PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive Therapeutics also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms.

Media inquiries:
Christopher Hippolyte
[email protected]
212-364-0458

Investor inquiries:
Stephanie Carrington
[email protected]
646-277-1282

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquestive-therapeutics-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300686059.html

SOURCE Aquestive Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/24SUPERDRY : Style inspo from our Superdry Sounds artists
PU
07/24PROMO : Mamador rewards over 2000 winners
AQ
07/24Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Public Offering
GL
07/24EDF RENEWABLES : North America Signs Agreement with MidAmerican Energy
BU
07/24THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Company Presentation - July 2018
AQ
07/24GERMAN UTILITY E.ON TO ANNOUNCE ABOUT 500 UK JOB CUTS : The Times
RE
07/24UPDATE - Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
07/24HSBC : Transaction in own shares 24 July 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 56KB)
PU
07/24E ON : German utility E.ON to announce about 500 UK job cuts - The Times
RE
07/24KRAFT HEINZ : Voluntarily Recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Distributed to Retailers
BU
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.