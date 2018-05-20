Log in
Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

05/20/2018 | 12:50pm CEST

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized and advanced training program titled 'TOT in the field of Entrepreneurship and SMEs' in cooperation with Bahrain Training Institute during the periods 29/4-17/5/2018 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.. The program aimed to build the capabilities of Arab entrepreneurs and the workers in the financial and nonfinancial institutions working in the field of SMEs development through creating a group of specialized and qualified trainers in the field of entrepreneurship and SMEs. The program is funded by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD).

Disclaimer

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 10:49:04 UTC
12:50pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
