Arab World’s Leading CSR Accolade is Open to Registration for the 11th Consecutive Year

The Arabia
CSR Network announces that it is receiving applications from
organisations in the public and private sectors to participate in the 11th
Cycle of the sought-after Arabia CSR Awards.
The Awards will be held on October 3rd, 2018. She added that
it is a unique platform for the application of CSR concepts in the Arab
region where it is perceived as a true knowledge-building and
benchmarking tool. The Award integrates the principles and structures of
some of the world’s leading sustainability frameworks and standards
including the UN Global Compact, Global Reporting Initiative and the
EFQM Excellence Model.
Applications are innovatively designed with a self-assessment provision,
elaborate statements, a pitch, and support by detailed guidance and
terms of reference. With the introduction of a new sector specific
category the Awards will be spanning twelve categories this year; -
raising the bar for both intra-sector and cross-sector competition. The
categories are Public Sector, Large, Medium, Small, Energy, Financial
Services, Social Enterprise, Construction, Hospitality, Healthcare, New
Business and Partnerships & Collaborations.
The forum and awards has started receiving sponsors with Gulf
Petrochemical Industries Company (Gold Awards Sponsors), Emirates
Environmental Group (Environmental Partner), Wasm CSR (Country partner
in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Newtonology (Country partner in Kuwait) and
Al Hussein Society Center for Training & Inclusion (Country partner in
Jordan). Media Partnerships and sponsorship opportunities are available,
with an array of benefits, including extensive pre and post-event media
coverage and on-site branding.
Editor’s notes:
The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation
established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the
principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility in the Arab
region. It facilitates networking, learning and sharing experiences and
knowledge in matters of CSR. The Arabia CSR Network was the first GRI
certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East
countries. The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises
responsible business practices through a bunch of services and
offerings, including training, research and best practice, advisory
services, third party assurance, a partnership platform and a Pan-Arab
acclaimed award and forum. For information, please visit www.arabiacsrawards.com
