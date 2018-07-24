Log in
Araca Energy : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 7th of August 2018

07/24/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

24.07.2018

Araca Energy ASA summons all shareholders to an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 7th of August 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (CEST), at Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The summons have been sent to all registered shareholders 24th of July 2018 in regular mail.

To download the Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 7th of August 2018, click here.

If you wish to attend at the Araca Energy ASA's Annual General Meeting to be held on the 7th of August 2018 at 11:00 a.m., please use this form: Download the Attendance Slip

If you wish to grant a power of attorney in connection with Araca Energy ASA's Annual General Meeting to be held on the 7th of August 2018 at 11:00 a.m., please use this form: Download the Power of Attorney Slip

With reference to paragraph 8 in the summons, the Election Committee suggest that the remuneration to the Board of Directors remains as previously.

For further information, please contact:

Harald Sætvedt
CEO
E-post: [email protected]
Tlf. + 47 91 13 72 34

Disclaimer

Araca Energy ASA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:22:03 UTC
