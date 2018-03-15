Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida

The Arbor Day Foundation and Publix are pleased to announce an expanded
collaboration to help restore Florida’s water ways with additional tree
plantings in the Little Orange Creek Preserve and the Withlacoochee
River Watershed, building upon the inaugural watershed partnership which
had focused on the cleaning and restoration of the Ocklawaha River
Watershed in Alachua, Marion and Lake Counties in Florida. The combined
projects made possible by the generous support of Publix has put more
than 230,000 trees throughout the counties in Florida, encompassing more
than 300 acres of land. Because of the success of the plantings Publix
is helping restore water bodies deemed impaired by the Environmental
Protection Agency, providing critical habitat for a variety of wildlife
and aquatic species as well as expanding important conservation lands in
the state of Florida.
“Publix’s continued commitment to the watersheds of Florida illustrate
how positive and large an impact that can be accomplished through the
planting of trees,” said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation, president. “We
salute Publix and their leadership in the use of tree planting to help
restore water quality to the state of Florida and hope these projects
inspire others to follow suit.”
The initial impact of these two additional projects will benefit the
region over the next half-a-century and will result in the restoration
of two cleared former plantation sites which will restore natural water
flow, creating a high-quality wetland habitat with in the Little Orange
Creek system. Additionally, the plantings will reduce nitrogen and
phosphorus in the Withlacoochee river which will continue to restore
fresh groundwater quality.
“Reducing our water use through process improvements at our retail and
support locations is an important way to minimize our impact on natural
resources,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community
relations. “Balancing our consumption through strategic collaborations
that protect and restore watersheds is another way to make an impactful
difference. We are excited about our expanded work with the Arbor Day
Foundation as we continue to work together towards strengthening the
sustainability of our water sources.”
Publix also encourages their customers to join their journey of
sustainable efforts through the purchase of designated Publix reusable
bags. A portion of the proceeds from sales of these reusable bags are
used to support sustainability projects throughout their operating area.
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the
largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees,
with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners.
During the last 44 years, more than 250 million Arbor Day Foundation
trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and
forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand
and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today,
including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation,
poverty and hunger.
As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the
Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs,
educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to
involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating
trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
About Publix
Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000
employees, with 2017 sales of $34 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,173
stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North
Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s
100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In
addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service
is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more
information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
