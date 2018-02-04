ArcBlock :, the World’s First Blockchain Ecosystem for Decentralized Applications, Rewrites History with Record-Setting Public Sale

With momentum building from a successful Private Sale that netted more
than one million Ethereum (ETH) from over 5,000 individuals, ArcBlock,
the pioneer in Blockchain 3.0 technology, announces that it has reached
its total hard cap of 12,500 ETH and six million CyberMiles Tokens (CMT)
in just 19 minutes.
ArcBlock I.C.O. Update
Registration for the Public Sale portion of ArcBlock’s I.C.O., scheduled
to commence Feb. 3, attracted more than 25,000 Know Your Customer
applications and over 45,000 signups on the first day alone, ultimately
reaching a record-setting 100,837 K.Y.C. applications and 147,204
signups in only six days. The demand was so strong that ArcBlock had to
end its registration period seven days prior to the originally scheduled
end date of Jan. 28.
The bullish sales were driven by 53,206 people participating, ranking
ArcBlock’s public sale first compared to other successful I.C.O.s. To
ensure general participation, ArcBlock decided to reduce individual cap
to three ETHs and 7,500 CMT. The gas limit, meanwhile, was adjusted to
60 gwei, 200,000 for both ETH and CMT to ensure further a smooth-sailing
public sale.
“This outcome owes its success to ArcBlock’s community and supporters
from around the world,” Robert Mao, C.E.O. of ArcBlock, said. “The
process of our token sale event is a reflection of a shared vision
toward decentralization, something the ArcBlock team now looks forward
to carrying out as we build our amazing platform.”
Assisted by an experienced team of advisors (including notably Salman
Dhanani, Ding Lei, Justin Tomboulian, and Dr. Shoucheng Zhang) as well
as investors and partners such as Bibox, CyberMiles,
and EtherDelta, ArcBlock has outlined a 2018 roadmap and token
distribution schedule as part of its overall development plan.
Q1:
-
Select the first group of founding clients that will be powered by
ArcBlock
-
Distribute all tokens sold (token distribution: hardcap of 12,500 ETH
and six million CMT distributed to ETH-wallet provided upon
registration) within four weeks after the end of the Public Sale
-
List ABT on the exchanges (tentatively February), followed by an
official announcement
Q2:
-
Launch the first decentralized consumer application (“dapp”) built on
ArcBlock with development partners
-
Implement Hyperledger Adaptor with Open Chain Access Protocol, then
launch the tokens in exchanges
Q3:
-
Publicly release first candidate for Open Chain Access Protocol (RC1)
-
Implement Open Chain Access Protocol and its reference on Ethereum and
Hyperledger
Q4:
-
Officially release Open Chain Access Protocol and adaptors for
Ethereum and Hyperledger
-
Ready the full ArcBlock platform for clients and partners, then open
the platform to the general public
“The ArcBlock team is excited to demonstrate the power of
decentralization by launching dapps with our partners, while rewarding
ArcBlock’s community and supporters by increasing the value of our token
economy,” Robert Mao said. “All of us are very much looking forward to
showing our progress in action and cultivating a vibrant future
together.”
To learn more about ArcBlock, visit arcblock.io
or join our Telegram community at t.me/ArcBlock.
For support questions, contact [email protected].
About ArcBlock
ArcBlock is a comprehensive solution that combines blockchain technology
with cloud computing, versus a standalone software package or set of
A.P.I.s. The brain child of Robert Mao, a technology innovator,
entrepreneur and researcher formerly with Microsoft Research, ArcBlock
is the world’s first blockchain ecosystem for building and deploying
decentralized applications. Together with Flavien Charlon, the creator
of Colored Coins, Open Assets Protocol, and Openchain, Mao and the
ArcBlock team aims to seamlessly connect between the existing system and
services, and blockchain networks, throughout dynamic industries. Learn
more at arcblock.io
and follow ArcBlock on Twitter
and Facebook.
