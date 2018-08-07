Arcadia Biosciences Responds to EU Court Ruling Regarding Regulation of Organisms Obtained by Mutagenesis

Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient
company, responded today to the recent ruling by the European Union (EU)
Court of Justice regarding mutagenesis techniques and GMOs.
On July 25, 2018, the EU Court of Justice ruled that organisms resulting
from modern mutagenesis techniques are subject to the same regulations
as transgenic organisms containing genes from other species. As a
result, the use of modern gene-editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and
others may not be commercially viable for companies and academic
researchers focused on improving plants to meet the challenges of a
growing population in a time of climate uncertainty. The EU ruling also
indicates that mutagenesis techniques currently regarded to be safe are
exempt from the regulations.
“Arcadia is focused on commercializing traits developed using TILLING, a
non-GM mutagenesis technique developed by Arcadia scientists and widely
accepted as traditional plant breeding,” said Raj Ketkar, president and
CEO of Arcadia. “Our proprietary TILLING libraries and pipeline of
unique traits in soybeans, vegetables and wheat, including our GoodWheat
ingredients, deliver innovative nutritional benefits for consumers and
production benefits for growers, and are not subject to the EU ruling.
“However, Arcadia will continue to utilize innovations like CRISPR-Cas9
to accelerate commercialization of value-added plants in regions such as
the U.S., where such modern gene-editing techniques are not regulated as
GMOs,” Ketkar said. “We will leverage our unique TILLING capabilities
along with other technologies to commercialize consumer food ingredients
and crop enhancement traits, in line with the requirements of each
geographical market.”
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value
food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for
a healthier diet. Arcadia’s GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver
health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods
companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The
company’s agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers
around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of
agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results
should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia’s and
its partners’ and affiliates’ ability to develop commercial products
incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process
for such products; Arcadia’s compliance with laws and regulations that
impact Arcadia’s business, and changes to such laws and regulations;
Arcadia’s future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital
needs; and the other risks set forth in Arcadia’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the
risks set forth in Arcadia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017, and other filings. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences,
Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005296/en/